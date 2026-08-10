Maxwell Caulfield to Present PILATE: The Lost Gospel to Edinburgh Fringe
Performances will run 5-30 August 2026.
Maxwell Caulfield will star in the one-man drama Pilate: The Lost Gospel at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, portraying Pontius Pilate in a play written by Michael Punter. Best known for his screen work in Grease 2, Empire Records, Dynasty, Casualty and Emmerdale, Caulfield has also enjoyed a rich theatrical career spanning Broadway and the West End.
Written by Michael Punter, directed by Asaad Kelada and presented by Mark Rozzano the engagement runs from 5th-30th of August at the Pleasance Courtyard at 10.45am each day.
The setting is Rome in 36AD and the notorious Pontius Pilate has been summoned back for his conduct as Governor of Judea. Through his eyes we learn the events that led up to and determined the fate of Jesus Christ. The account Pilate relays is not the one Rome nor we might expect.
Drawing on the Gospels, the historian Josephus and other primary sources, Punter constructs a Pilate who is neither a villain nor an innocent but a man of his world, undone by a decision he cannot escape. The play asks not whether he was guilty but whether guilt itself is something a man can outrun.
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