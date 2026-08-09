EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ONE MAN MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard

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What do you do when you haven't said everything you want to say, but you have said everything people want to hear? You turn to one of the UK's most brilliant comedy duos and create a smash hit musical about yourself, of course!

I cannot deny that I wanted to see this show because of Flo & Joan. Their witty lyrics transferred impressively from the deadpan stillness of their usual act to the flamboyant spectacle of this show, and Edward Easton dazzles as the main character. A satirical whirlwind, the show riffles through the life of one of musical theatre’s biggest names in an explosion of pop culture references and in-jokes.

There were times when I was struggling to catch the fast-paced lyrics as Easton’s voice was overwhelmed by the music, and it may not make any sense to those who haven’t heard of “him”, but if you don’t want your ticket I would be delighted to go again! Easton’s mastery of 4th wall breaks, his vocal control, and the sprinklings of physical comedy create an incredible character. He’s self-obsessed, socially awkward, deeply unlikeable – yet, even if you don’t like him, you’ll be laughing along.

The man and the mystery will be revealed in the show, so I won’t spoil it, but trust me when I say he’s recognisable. It’s a musical theatre lover’s dream, and exactly suited to the fringe, however much it pokes fun at itself for being there. I cannot recommend it enough.

One Man Musical is at the Pleasance Courtyard until 30 August

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