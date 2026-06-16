KATIE PRITCHARD IS SIR ELTON SCONE to Bring Baking Mayhem to Edinburgh Fringe

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Katie Pritchard is Sir Elton Scone brings baking mayhem to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer in the only live (non-televised) TV baking game show where the audience competes using absolutely NO OVENS.

This B!tch is Batch Cooking! Blending all your favourite anthems, ludicrous dance moves, and the best suit ever made out of curtains, this hour of unadulterated character madness and interactive baking themed games obeys no conventional rules. Directed by Adam Larter (Weirdos Comedy), the off-the-wall caper sees carnage-wielding musical comedy powerhouse Katie Pritchard transform into Sir Elton Scone - a totally fictional character. best described as a Jim Henson version of Elton John, if he just really loooooooved to bake, and make puns.

Katie Pritchard is a multi-award-winning comedian, actor, musician, writer, and artist who has appeared on Harry Hill's Clubnite and Stand Up 2 Cancer on Channel 4. Having been named Winner of the Musical Comedy Awards and 2Northdown's New Comedian Competition, Katie's solo debut Disco Ball received rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and is now available to stream on NextUp, ITVX, and British Airways In-Flight Entertainment. Last year she was nominated for Best Variety Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, having previously won awards at Greater Manchester Fringe and Guildford Fringe.

Katie also loves performing in panto season and co-wrote the award-winning inclusive, all-ages pantomime The Magic Bookmark alongside Britain's Got Talent star Mama G. A prolific musician and performer, Katie is the guitarist and vocalist in the award-winning Rock n Roll band The Daisy Chains, has appeared in the West End hit musical Dreamboats and Petticoats, and frequently collaborates with other comedy acts to bring their musical compositions to life. This summer she will also provide the one-woman 'house band' in Adele Cliff's Topical Early Late Show With Adele Cliff throughout the Edinburgh Fringe.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Nic 5 (Nicolson Square Venues Courtyard) at Hoots @ Nicolson Square

DATES: 7th - 30th August (except 18th)

TIME: 3:40pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+ (Guideline)

TICKET PRICES: PWYC (£3 / £5 / £8 / £10)

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