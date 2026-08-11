Gilded Balloon Offers £5 Fringe Tickets for Pink Wednesday in Support of Waverley Care

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gilded Balloon will paint the Edinburgh Festival Fringe pink on Wednesday, August 12, with the return of its annual Pink Wednesday fundraiser, offering £5 tickets to participating shows while raising money for Waverley Care.

The 24-hour event will feature discounted tickets across Gilded Balloon's programme of 225 shows at four venues, spanning comedy, theatre, family entertainment, cabaret and more. Staff and performers will also don pink throughout the day in support of Waverley Care, Scotland's HIV and hepatitis C charity.

Among the shows participating in the £5 ticket offer are Jamie Kilstein's Can't Tie Knots, 2025 So You Think You're Funny? winner Madeleine Brettingham's debut show Legend, Jack Docherty's Butterfly and Mariella Frostrup's Cracking the Menopause.

Gilded Balloon staples Late'n'Live and Best of So You Think You're Funny? are also among the participating shows, along with Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas and others.

Pink Wednesday Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe

Gilded Balloon launched Pink Wednesday in 2018 as an alternative to the Fringe's traditionally nicknamed "Black Wednesday," a day associated with slower ticket sales.

The initiative encourages audiences to try a new show at a discounted price while supporting a charitable cause. This year's event will raise funds for Waverley Care, with donations encouraged online and throughout Gilded Balloon's venues.

"We're thrilled to offer £5 tickets all day for some of the biggest shows at the Fringe – from Late'n'Live, Jack Docherty, Mariella Frostrup and the fabulous musical Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas," Gilded Balloon Artistic Directors Katy and Karen Koren said. "Wednesday is the perfect day to get out and see some new shows at a discounted price, all whilst supporting our fantastic charity partner Waverley Care."

They added, "It's wonderful to see so many of our acts opt in to support Waverley Care, a charity who are doing vitally important work across Scotland."

How to Get £5 Tickets

The Pink Wednesday offer is available Wednesday, August 12, for participating performances while supplies last. Tickets cost £5 plus handling fees and cannot be purchased in advance.

Audiences can purchase tickets through Gilded Balloon's ticketing website or at box offices at The Gilded Saloon, Gilded Balloon at the Museum, Gilded Balloon Patter House and Gilded Balloon Teviot.

About Waverley Care

Waverley Care was founded in 1989 in response to the HIV epidemic in Edinburgh and today works to support people and communities affected by HIV, hepatitis C and sexual health inequalities. The organization is working toward the goal of ending new HIV transmission in Scotland by 2030.

Its work includes peer support and mental health services as well as advocacy surrounding sexual health and blood-borne viruses, with an emphasis on ensuring people living with or at risk of HIV and hepatitis C are treated with dignity, acceptance and respect.

More information about the organization and ways to support its work can be found through Waverley Care.



Photo Credit: Steve Ullathorne

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming