EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SEEDHEART, Pleasance Courtyard

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Seedheart is a puppetry show aimed at all ages. The intimate space is ideal for seeing the intricate paper puppets close up.

Grey is our protagonist and they are trapped inside a glass jar. Then we go back to the beginning to find out how they got in there. A seed is dropped by a bird and a mighty tree begins to grow. Grey continues to plant seeds and nurture the land, but the trees are bulldozed to make way for houses.

The message is clear as nature is destroyed to make room for skyscrapers and factories. We’re introduced to a mad scientist with grand plans and there’s room for a bit of audience reaction here as we’re invited to get involved with her scheming.

There are a lot of really lovely touches to Seedheart. The score at the beginning is gentle and calm which is a stark contrast to the loud whirr of machinery later on.

The puppetry is gorgeous and the precision that has gone into planning and executing Seedheart is remarkable. A suitcase contains multiple scenes that fold out with delicate cardboard cuttings that project as shadows onto the background.

Seedheart is a very gentle show that focuses on nature and the problems of deforestation in an accessible way for all ages.

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