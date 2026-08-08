 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SEEDHEART, Pleasance Courtyard

Seedheart runs at Edfringe from 5-31 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SEEDHEART, Pleasance Courtyard

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SEEDHEART, Pleasance Courtyard Image

Seedheart is a puppetry show aimed at all ages. The intimate space is ideal for seeing the intricate paper puppets close up.

Grey is our protagonist and they are trapped inside a glass jar. Then we go back to the beginning to find out how they got in there. A seed is dropped by a bird and a mighty tree begins to grow. Grey continues to plant seeds and nurture the land, but the trees are bulldozed to make way for houses.

The message is clear as nature is destroyed to make room for skyscrapers and factories. We’re introduced to a mad scientist with grand plans and there’s room for a bit of audience reaction here as we’re invited to get involved with her scheming.

There are a lot of really lovely touches to Seedheart. The score at the beginning is gentle and calm which is a stark contrast to the loud whirr of machinery later on.

The puppetry is gorgeous and the precision that has gone into planning and executing Seedheart is remarkable. A suitcase contains multiple scenes that fold out with delicate cardboard cuttings that project as shadows onto the background. 

Seedheart is a very gentle show that focuses on nature and the problems of deforestation in an accessible way for all ages. 

Click Here to Get Tickets

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
Learning to Human in Scotland Learning to Human
Gilded Balloon Teviot (8/05-8/30)
The Last Mad Man in Scotland The Last Mad Man
Assembly, Roxy (8/05-8/30)
Argonauts in Scotland Argonauts
ZOO (Playground 2) (8/07-8/30)
Girlfriends: A Not So Straight Play in Scotland Girlfriends: A Not So Straight Play
Forest Theatre at Greenside at George Street (8/07-8/29)
The Great Shakespeare Showdown in Silver City in Scotland The Great Shakespeare Showdown in Silver City
Haldane Theatre at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall (Venue 53) (8/07-8/22)
Kevin Quantum: Invisible Force in Scotland Kevin Quantum: Invisible Force
Ballroom at Assembly Rooms (Venue 20) (8/06-8/30)
Revelation in Scotland Revelation
theSpace @ Niddry Street (8/08-8/13)
Heart Beats Strong in Scotland Heart Beats Strong
Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 2) (8/05-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets