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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Paradise In Augustines

This powerful show explores love, loss and the pressures of modern family life. At its centre is a family struggling to hold things together while facing grief, mental illness and the question of what normal really means.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Paradise In Augustines

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Paradise In Augustines Image

A slow warmup into the boiling crucible of grief. A mother and daughter struggling at different stages of the same journey. The devastating consequences of loving others.

Supported by an impeccable group of musicians, this small cast explore a far-reaching concept: loss. The loss of a loved one, of a relationship, of the person you could have been. Diana (Brikaih Floré) has faced a torn reality since the death of her son. In a stunning performance, the audience is gifted a window into her world; her loneliness, the haunted look in her eyes, the disconnect between her and her family. A confused and caring husband does his best to put his needs aside, and their frustrated teenager is forced to grow up. They’re all just trying to survive.

It’s a heartrendingly real story about separating truth from delusion, so whenever the actors strayed from the accepted reality of the performance, it grated a little. That being said, it was mostly excellent, and the moments of light lifted the story into balance with the despair. A few sound balancing issues, stilted cues, and an unnecessary handheld mic were ignorable, but the amount of time two apparent 40-year-olds spent crawling around on the floor was not. Hats off to them and beware anyone sitting on the balcony, you’ll be craning your neck to keep it all in sight.

Ultimately a show about connection and resilience, it hits its target hard and feels very relevant. Take your loved ones with you and hold them close.

Next To Normal is at Paradise In Augustines until 15 August

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