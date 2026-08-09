EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MILKDRUNK, The Space @ Symposium Hall

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Someone once told her that babies are natural comedians, and I can say with certainty that so is she. Cathleen O’Malley’s startling one-woman show skims the top off the fantasy and reveals what it truly takes to have a baby; with a maniacal smile, she guides you through the nitty gritty of childbirth, the newborn phase, and the exhaustion of parenthood.

Her use of her body for storytelling and humour is top-notch, and the brutal honesty with which she exposes her reality is hilarious and touching. O’Malley transitions faultlessly between states, blending vulnerability and comedy, encouraging you to understand and be understood. Not a wildly out-there show, but a very human one.

Though primarily about breastfeeding and the deeply personal yet universally known experience of growing a whole new human being, this show is perfect for all kinds of parents. Whether you’re in the weeds now or glad your children have moved out, you’ll be sucked into the constancy of change, the overwhelm of anxiety, and the never-ending pressure. I highly recommend it: bring your parenting friends, the people you wish saw what you were going through – but maybe leave the baby at home. It gets quite loud.

Many thanks to my sister for allowing me to consult her on all things baby and creating the most adorable nephew.

Milkdrunk is at The Space @ Symposium Hall until 15 August

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