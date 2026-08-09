EDINBURGH 2026: Review: HOW TO FEEL FEELINGS, The Space Triplex

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In a carefully unidentifiable location, five middle-management-level “baddies” are in therapy. The regime they worked for has crumbled and left them in limbo, waiting to find if they will be punished or reprieved with no idea how to balance the scales. Their therapist, dressed all in orange as though he is far from the prison master, holds their fates in his hands, and hides his own motives.

Some scene transitions could have been a bit smoother, and the combination of a crowded stage and sitting opposite a lighting rig made it hard to see everything. However, the characters had a great depth and were well played, evoking a desperation which lured the audience into worrying about their fates and wondering what our own would be. If a powerful, volatile person can make or break your fate, and seems intent on pushing to find your limits; if doing your best is what got you in trouble in the first place, what would you do? There is a tangible tension in the air as the answers elude us and confusion reigns.

Not an easy piece to watch, nor as comedic as I expected, I recommend it for those with an interest in history or psychology, or those who just want to know how to feel (what they’re told to feel).

How To Feel Feelings is at The Space Triplex until 15 August

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