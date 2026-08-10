 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BRITNEY: HOLY MACKEREL!

Britney: Holy Mackerel! runs at Edfringe until 21 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BRITNEY: HOLY MACKEREL!

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BRITNEY: HOLY MACKEREL! Image

Holy Mackerel is the latest hour-long show from sketch duo Britney aka Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson. Having been best friends for twenty years and creating comedy together for ten years, they’re as in tune with each other as you would expect and this serves them well in their work.

In a festival packed with introspective comedy, it’s a real breath of fresh air to experience what Britney refer to as “meaningless fun”. This show is packed with brilliant sketches and while some are really exceptional, all of them still land. 

Real highlights include the girl boss lawyer sketch, an imagining of what went on behind the scenes of 90s Irish band B*witched and why does the Gilette advert song slap so hard? It’s super fun, super silly and really enjoyable to watch.

Clive and Robertson work so well together and its apparent that they’re just having a lovely time together. Their sketches are inventive and original; it reminds me of Smack the Pony. Both performers have excellent comedic timing and are just a delight to watch.

Click Here to Get Tickets

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
To Do Lists in Scotland To Do Lists
Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) (8/05-8/31)
Tap Out! (Or I'll Hit You Again) in Scotland Tap Out! (Or I'll Hit You Again)
Gilded Balloon Patter House – Coorie (8/05-8/31)
Trainspotting The Musical in Scotland Trainspotting The Musical
Edinburgh Playhouse (10/19-10/24)
Forget About Me in Scotland Forget About Me
Forgot About Me (8/05-8/31)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in Scotland Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
EICC (5/30-5/30)
Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime in Scotland Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime
Underbelly Bristo Square (8/05-8/30)
Argonauts in Scotland Argonauts
ZOO (Playground 2) (8/07-8/30)
Friendliest in Scotland Friendliest
Gilded Balloon (The Nook) (8/08-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets