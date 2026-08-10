EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BRITNEY: HOLY MACKEREL!

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Holy Mackerel is the latest hour-long show from sketch duo Britney aka Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson. Having been best friends for twenty years and creating comedy together for ten years, they’re as in tune with each other as you would expect and this serves them well in their work.

In a festival packed with introspective comedy, it’s a real breath of fresh air to experience what Britney refer to as “meaningless fun”. This show is packed with brilliant sketches and while some are really exceptional, all of them still land.

Real highlights include the girl boss lawyer sketch, an imagining of what went on behind the scenes of 90s Irish band B*witched and why does the Gilette advert song slap so hard? It’s super fun, super silly and really enjoyable to watch.

Clive and Robertson work so well together and its apparent that they’re just having a lovely time together. Their sketches are inventive and original; it reminds me of Smack the Pony. Both performers have excellent comedic timing and are just a delight to watch.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...