EDINBURGH 2026: Review: AMY WEBBER: JOY RIDE, Hoots @ Nicolson Square
Amy Webber: Joy Ride runs at Edfringe until 19 August
Amy Webber brings her new one-woman show, Joy Ride, to the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe.
If you’re looking for a show full of chaos and joy, then this is the show you’re missing out on. Welcoming the audience into the room, getting them to fill the seats from the front, asking how they heard about the show, and picked some members ahead of the show to help with some tasks later on, myself included.
“The world is a dark place,” Webber repeats throughout the show to reiterate how many terrible things are happening in the world at the moment. She follows each of these by discussing what it is that brings her joy.
It's a musically driven set, with Webber singing some ridiculous songs she has come up with, as well as a backing track playing from her iPad. These songs show Webber's range, with genres from opera, pop and even Japanese rap.
She plays games with the crowd, and explains the rules in Japanese (don’t worry, you’ll pick it up even if you don’t understand the language). She also expresses her love for shoe horns, amongst some other wacky stuff that she gets involved with in the show.
The confidence on display from Webber is amazing and it is clear that she doesn’t care what people think, an important message she communicated in the show.
Be prepared to get involved, and brace yourself for a rowdy show.
Amy Webber: Joy Ride is a feel-good show full of chaos, music and interactive
Amy Webber: Joy Ride is at Nic 3 @ Hoots Nicolson Square until 19 August.
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