EDINBURGH 2026: Review: AHIR SHAH: GOLDEN, Pleasance Courtyard
Ahir Shah: Golden runs at Edfringe until 30 August
In a sold out night at Pleasance One, Ahir Shah delivered a vulnerable stand-up gig at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, exploring the transition between childhood to the responsibilities of being an adult.
Despite being a stand-up show, Golden is very stripped back, with Shah largely allowing his words to carry performanace, He speaks candidly about topics such as mental health, debt, and being comfortable in who you are. Rather than relying on constant witty jokes or audience interaction, Shah takes a more reflective approach, giving the material room to breathe.
Much of the show feels deeply personal, with Shah drawing on his own experiences to explore the uncertainties of adulthood. However, the show never becomes too heavy, with his comedic timing providing light-hearted moments throughout, pairing the seriousness with jokes alongside that don’t feel out of place.
Full of anecdotes about his family and partner, the show feels deeply personal, with Shah turning his experiences into material that are often either hilarious or poignant. Whether he's reflecting on relationships or a heatwarming family moment, there's a warmth to his storytelling that makes the moment seem more serious than forced.
Ahir Shah: Golden is a vulnerable and profound show that finds humour in life’s uncertainties, offering an hour of honest and often moving comedy.
Ahir Shah: Golden is at Pleasance Courtyard until 30 August
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