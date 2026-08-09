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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE, Paradise In Augustines

Welcome in and join the sisterhood of widows at their annual quiche breakfast. These five terrifyingly cheerful ladies are dolled up and ready to go when they are rudely interrupted by an atomic bomb.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE, Paradise In Augustines

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE, Paradise In Augustines Image

Have you ever worried about the end of the world? Thought you would make a terrible 1950s housewife? Wanted to use a quiche as a euphemism? Then this might be the fever-dream for you.

Welcome in and join the sisterhood of widows at their annual quiche breakfast. These five terrifyingly cheerful ladies are dolled up and ready to go when they are rudely interrupted by an atomic bomb. It literally blows up life as they know it, and secrets come spilling out. As filled with mystery as the eggs they adore (which is to say, a simultaneously untold quantity and none at all), the ladies are prepared for almost anything.

A show that could either overstimulate or delight, with the odd questionable accent and a lot of squealing, it did feel a little all over the place. There were a lot of disconcerting tonal jumps as happiness, forced or otherwise, bounced into innuendo, then into grief, but read it as an absurdist piece of over-the-top theatre and suddenly it makes more sense. I left more baffled than I came in, and I do wish there had been a hint more of the politics of the situation, but if you’re willing to don your nametag and dive headfirst into their world, it’s certainly an unforgettable experience.

5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is at Paradise In Augustines until 15 August

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