DUNGEONS AND SHAKESPEARE to Make Edinburgh Festival Fringe Premiere

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Dungeons and Shakespeare will come to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - a fast, funny and inventive interactive comedy where the worlds of Shakespeare and Dungeons & Dragons collide. Hosted by creator and dungeon master Shelby Bond, the show throws Shakespeare's most iconic characters into chaotic fantasy quests, shaped entirely by the audience, with giant dice rolls, cards drawn live on stage and impossible decisions. Whether audiences are devoted fantasy gamers, lifelong Shakespeare lovers or complete newcomers to both, no prior knowledge is required to dive into the adventure. All the world's a game, and the audience gets to be the players.

Following more than 700 performances in North America and a strong history of sell-out shows, Dungeons and Shakespeare arrives in Edinburgh with a format perfected through each one of those hundreds of adventures at festivals, fairs, theatres and schools. Beloved by first-time questers and returning audiences alike, each performance is shaped by a new combination of characters, monsters and audience choices, inspiring attendees to return time and time again to see what outrageous journey might be undertaken next.

Each performance begins with a single choice: which of Shakespeare's celebrated characters will embark on that day's endeavour. From there, fate guides the story as Shelby Bond expertly leads the room through a wildly unpredictable fantasy adventure shaped by chance, improvisation and live participation. Throughout the show, the heroes and villains who strode the boards of the Globe are thrown headfirst into the dangerous world of Dungeons & Dragons, facing monsters, battles, impossible missions and thrillingly unpredictable twists that The Bard himself couldn't have imagined.

One day, Hamlet may be forced to confront a gelatinous cube; the next, Lady Macbeth might seize control of an elven kingdom. Romeo could fall in love with an orc, or Juliet could become a sword-wielding hero. Every quest is guided by audience participation, chance, and improvisation, creating a gleefully unpredictable live experience where no two shows will ever be the same.

Dungeons and Shakespeare performs 5th to 27th August (not 13th) at Gilded Balloon Patter House's Other Yin at 13:35 (60 mins).

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