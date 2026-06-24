Casting Set For BADGERS World Premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth

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Theatre Royal Plymouth has announced the cast for its new production Badgers, which will have its world premiere at the Traverse Festival during this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Badgers will run 5 - 30 August.

Written and developed by South West artist Malaika Kegode, in association with Bristol Old Vic, Badgers brings together an exciting ensemble of performers for this brand‑new folk play blending spoken word and live music.

The cast will be Malaika Kegode as The Storyteller, Beth Roberts and Joe Williams as the Musicians. The production is directed by Jenny Davies.

Further creative team announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with voice over artists, ahead of a preview run at Bristol Old Vic from 30 July - 01 August. The production will then run at the Traverse Theatre from 06 - 30 August as part of the Traverse Festival, before transferring to The Drum at TRP for a limited engagement in the autumn and returning to Bristol Old Vic in September.

Badgers is a hybrid theatre piece written by Malaika Kegode with music by Jakabol - the team behind 2024's successful reprise of Outlier. The show explores the art of letting go and the ethics of true crime, weaving together myth, memory and music.

Malaika Kegode said: "At its heart, Badgers is a story about why we need stories. It's about how they frame our lives, teach us to love and give us faith in each other. It is humbling to premiere the show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - the world's largest celebration of stories. Bringing a show so firmly rooted in the South West into that vast mix is exciting, nerve-wracking and magical. It is an honour to work with TRP, Bristol Old Vic and Traverse, alongside our incredibly talented cast and creative team, to welcome everyone into Badgers."

Tom Jackson Greaves, Associate Artistic Director at TRP, said: “We're thrilled to welcome this cast to Badgers as we prepare for its premiere at the Traverse. Bringing together such an exciting group of artists is a key part of developing new work, and we're excited to see how they will work with Malaika to bring her unique vision to life.”

Badgers continues TRP's commitment to championing locally made theatre on a national stage, following previous productions at Edinburgh Fringe including Happy Meal (2022) and Breathless (2023).

Photo Credit: Paul Blakemore

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