Cast Set For THE SINGER at Dundee Rep

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Dundee Rep Theatre and Solar Bear have revealed the full cast for The Singer, a radical piece of gig theatre premiering at Traverse Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Tue 4 – Sun 30 August), before touring across Scotland in September.

The Singer is a powerful story of music, identity and connection, and the fight for a deaf artist to be truly seen and heard.

Written and directed by Cora Bissett, with music and lyrics written for the production by the multi award-winning KT Tunstall, The Singer is presented by Dundee Rep Theatre and Solar Bear, in collaboration with Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Performed in spoken English and British Sign Language, with captioning, The Singer follows the unlikely partnership between Joe, a deaf artist, who “sings” with his hands, and Andy, a washed-up musician hungry for a comeback. Joe experiences music viscerally and physically, feeling rhythm through his body and crafting lyrics that pulse with life and exhilarating originality.

As their connection ignites something extraordinary, ambition and belonging collide. But as prejudice and the music industry's ableist blind spots close in, their bond is pushed to breaking point.



Returning to the role of Joe is deaf artist and award-winning co-creator of the original short film, Jamie Rea [(We indulge in) a bit of roll play, Birds of Paradise Theatre Company]. Taking on the role of Andy is actor musician Dylan Wood who is currently starring in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Once and starred in Hadestown on the West End. They will be joined by Hannah Jarett Scott, known for her previous roles in the Olivier Award winning Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) and Stand and Deliver, and deaf actor Petre Dobre, creator of several works at Macrobert Arts Centre, who will both be portraying the role of an Oracle and myriad other characters.

This stage production evolved from the 20-minute short film 'The Singer', co-written by Cora Bissett and Jamie Rea, produced by Laura McBride, Lothian Films and James Heath, MTP, and commissioned by Screen Scotland via Short Circuit. Premiering at EIFF 2023, the film went on to be selected for BFI, where it was shortlisted for Best Short, as well as Glasgow Film Festival, Hollywood Deaf Film Festival and the UK's largest deaf film festival, Deaf Fest, where it was nominated for Best Short Film and won Jamie Rea the Best Actor award.

The play places British Sign Language and spoken English on equal artistic footing, blending expression and emotion through both speech/sign and song/signed song. Shifting BSL from the sidelines to centre stage, the production delivers an engaging and immersive experience for deaf BSL users and hearing audiences alike.

The Singer previews at Dundee Rep Theatre (29 – 31 Jul), before its World Premiere at the TravFest26 during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (4 – 30 Aug) and plays The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen (9 – 12 Sept), The Citizens Theatre in Glasgow (15-19 Sept) before returning to Dundee (23 – 26 Sept).

The production brings together a multi-talented creative team, including Associate BSL Director Benedetta Zanetti, Designer Jenny Booth, Sound Designer Garry Boyle, Lighting Designer Emma Jones, Dramaturg David Greig, Wardrobe Assistant Sophie Chen and will feature captioning by Daniel Hughes.

Writer and Director, Cora Bissett said: “I am delighted to bring The Singer to Dundee, the Edinburgh Fringe, and audiences across Scotland this summer. The show was inspired by watching lead actor Jamie Rea perform in BSL to music at his drama school showcase, an experience that opened my eyes to the many ways Deaf people can connect with music. What began as a short film during lockdown has long been destined to become a full-length stage production.

“I'm thrilled that KT Tunstall has come on board to write songs for the show, bringing her wealth of songwriting talent as well as her decades of life experience as a world-renowned artist. It has been a total joy to collaborate with her on this project.

“This production brings together some of Scotland's finest actor-musicians alongside outstanding Deaf artists. With the support of Andrew Panton, Dundee Rep Theatre and Solar Bear, in collaboration with Aberdeen Performing Arts, we have a unique opportunity to create a groundbreaking music theatre project uniting Deaf and hearing artists in a way not seen before in Scotland.”

Award-winning singer KT Tunstall said: "The Singer is a project that resonates so deeply with my own life experience; following my own passion for music and the struggle to make it happen, along with growing up with a profoundly deaf younger brother - and later in life experiencing losing half of my own hearing. I am very excited to see what we can do with this truly original story on stage."



Artist, Jamie Rea said: “I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be working alongside two legendary Scottish women, Cora Bissett and KT Tunstall. What an incredible opportunity to collaborate with such inspiring artists!

“I am also delighted to welcome Benedetta Zanetti as our BSL Associate Director. Her talent and vision will be invaluable to this project. And, as always, it is a joy to have Petre Dobre involved—working with him is always something I look forward to. Together, we are bringing an extraordinary team of creative minds together to tell a powerful and exciting story. The talent, passion, and energy in this room are truly inspiring, and I cannot wait to see what we create together.

“Music, theatre, and creative collaboration have always been at the heart of what I love. To have the chance to combine all of these passions in one project feels incredibly special. I am beyond excited to get started on this journey and cannot wait to share this story with audiences. Watch this space—it's going to be something really special!”

Jennifer Bate, Solar Bear Creative Director said: “The Singer marks a defining moment - both for Solar Bear and the Scottish arts - gig theatre that blazes with BSL, Deaf culture and extraordinary talent, delivered on some of the biggest stages in Scotland. This show is produced after decades of education, exploration and championing with, by and for Deaf artists. We advocate for Deaf stories to be seen, heard and valued. Today we are standing on the shoulders of all those who came before, those who pioneered for equality, quality access and inclusion. This is a showcase of that time, energy and passion.”

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