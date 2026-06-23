CONFESSIONS OF A MULATTO LOVE CHILD to Make International Debut at Edinburgh Fringe

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Writer and performer Bellina Logan will bring her solo show Confessions Of A Mulatto Love Child to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026 for its' international debut. A darkly funny and deeply personal story about an unconventional childhood, a larger-than-life mother, and a daughter trying to hold onto the stories and memories of the woman who raised her to notice everything. Now, as her mother's memory fades, those stories become Bellina's way of keeping her alive.

Based on Logan's own extraordinary childhood and relationship with her mother, the show begins as a vivid, fast-moving portrait of a childhood spent moving between Los Angeles, New York, London and Spain, shaped by an eccentric English mother, an absent Black father, a Scottish nanny and a family life defined by chaos, reinvention and impulse.

Logan's mother, Averil, was a writer, painter, socialite, and serial reinventor who uprooted their lives whenever the mood took her, often with the simple instruction: 'give me your little hand.' Through a huge range of characters, voices, and stories, Logan recreates the world she grew up in, from nosy neighbours and Manhattan shop clerks to indifferent doctors, Victorian nannies and outrageous family friends.

Growing up biracial in predominantly white environments throughout the 1960s and 70s adds another layer to Logan's unconventional childhood. Within the vivid recreations, questions of race, belonging, and visibility surface naturally - moments where the world struggled to understand where she fit, and where she herself was working out her own identity within the chaos of her mother's reinventions.

As the narrative shifts, the show changes tone. The woman who spent Bellina's entire childhood insisting she pay attention to life and remember every detail begins to lose her own memories. Returning to care for her mother later in life, Logan finds herself becoming the storyteller instead, retelling their shared history in an attempt to preserve her mother's presence and the force of personality she represented.

Performed with only a handful of chairs and no elaborate set, Confessions Of A Mulatto Love Child moves rapidly between continents, decades and characters, with Logan shifting between accents, physicalities and perspectives to create the effect of a much larger ensemble cast. The combination of irreverent humour with emotional honesty allows Logan to explore her grief, balancing outrageous real-life moments with the more complicated realities of caregiving and identity.

Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child performs 7th to 30th August (not 10th, 17th and 24th) at Zoo Southside's Studio at 10:10 (80 mins).

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