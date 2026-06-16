AMAZING GLOBAL SOLUTIONS: Rob Preston to Make Edinburgh Fringe Solo Debut

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Character comedian Rob Preston (as seen in 2025 fringe hit Brainsluts) makes his solo debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Amazing Global Solutions.

Rapid-fire, bleak, and bizarre, Amazing Global Solutions is a satire of internet induced isolation and toxic modern personalities. Join Rob Preston and his alter-egos on a quest to dominate the content space, put a stop to "mental health," and bring lasting international peace to the entirety of the globe, globally. A big ask? Sure. But if we all want things to be perfect again, like they were, someone's got to pull their finger out.

Through a series of sharply observed vignettes anchored in the UK's current socio-political climate, Rob Preston derives massive comedy from casually delivering horrific concepts as though they're completely normal - because to his characters, they are. Amazing Global Solutions brings to life a gallery of grotesques from unhinged influencer-bros and sinister corporate stooges to privileged poshos and dog-obsessed retirees, creating a relentless and unpredictable dive into the worst corners of the modern British psyche.

Rob Preston is a character and sketch comedian whose solo work has earned him shortlists for the BBC New Comedian of the Year 2024 and Pleasance Reserve 2025, as well as a semi-finalist spot in the Leicester Square Sketch Off 2025. He has performed at leading London venues including The Pleasance, Soho Theatre, and Angel Comedy. Alongside his live work, Rob's comedy writing has featured on Radio 4 Extra, and he has amassed a strong digital following with over one million likes for his sketches and character clips on TikTok.

As a comic actor, Rob starred in the comedy play Brainsluts at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, which received four-star reviews from The Guardian, The Times, and The Stage. This year, he will also appear in Leo Reich's Channel 4/A24 sitcom, It Gets Worse.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Below at Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

DATES: Wednesday 5th - Sunday 30th August (except Tuesday 18th)

TIME: 8:20pm (1 hour)

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+

TICKET PRICES: £8 - £13

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