Arts Advocates Reveals May 2026 Events Including Beth Arthur Celebration and Scholarship Luncheon

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Arts Advocates has revealed its schedule of May events, which include the annual scholarship awards luncheon, giving $50,000 total to 10 Sarasota and Manatee county students; a special program with Sarasota Art Colony artist Beth Arthur; a tour of the Van Wezel; and an artist talk by Art Venti.

Arts Advocates recently acquired two paintings by Sarasota Art Colony artist Beth Arthur: “Flowing Oil” and “Bryce Canyon.” On May 2, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, Arts Advocates presents A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Beth Arthur. Arthur, now 100 years old, was painting during the highpoint years of the Sarasota Art Colony (1950s and 1960s) and continued working into the 2020s. She was a student of Hilton Leech and Syd Solomon, among others. In her decades-long career, Arthur had more than 30 one-woman shows and exhibited internationally in Italy, Switzerland, and Haiti. Arthur and her daughter Robin Draper will be in attendance for this free event. Registration is requested but not required.

Arts Advocates' final luncheon program of the season is its annual scholarship awards luncheon, May 14, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota. This year, 10 students from Sarasota and Manatee counties will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to continue their studies in the arts. Learn about these talented students, view their artwork, see their performances, and hear how Arts Advocates scholarships have impacted their lives. $45 for Arts Advocates members, $50 for non-members, with sponsorship opportunities available. Lunch is included; register no later than May 8.

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on May 18 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Sarasota Art Colony artists. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

The Arts Advocates Gallery hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. The Imagination of Art Venti is on display through May 30, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Art Venti's “pencil paintings” are extremely detailed works created with layers and layers of delicate colored pencil strokes on very large paper. His compositions often address environmental and socio/political issues. Since moving to Sarasota, Venti has produced his largest and most complex works with sizes having increased up to 110 inches in width. Admission is free; registration is not required.

In conjunction with his exhibit, Venti will present an artist talk, Meet Art Venti, on May 19, 4:00-6:00 pm., in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Venti will talk about his incredibly meticulous technique of applying layers of color to the surreal landscapes he has imagined and brought to life. He will demonstrate the techniques he has developed to achieve the wondrous effects in his work. Admission is free; registration is not required.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.