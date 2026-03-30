Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Reveals New Musicians For Voice Of The Cello Program

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Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has announced new musicians for its Voice of the Cello program, April 21, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church. Due to current travel regulations, Canadian guest artists Cameron Crozman and Meagan Milatz are unable to appear. Andres Sanchez-Linares, cello, and Ying Li, piano, have been secured as replacements.

Voice of the Cello, on April 21, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, closes the Top Shelf Tuesdays series for the season.

Cellist Andres Sanchez-Lina was named the First Prize Winner in the Senior Division of the National Sphinx Competition in January 2026, and in 2025 he was a semifinalist in the Schoenfeld International Cello Competition.

Pianist Ying Li is a winner of the 2021 YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, as well as recipient of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Prize and the Tri-I Noon Recitals Prize. She also won the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's Piano Competition.

For this program, the pair will perform music by George Crumb, Robert Schumann, and Ludwig van Beethoven's Cello Sonata no. 3 in A major, Op. 69. Following intermission, they will be joined by violinist Daniel Jordan and violist Margaret Dyer Harris in a performance of Robert Schumann's groundbreaking Piano Quartet in E-flat Major. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $70 for VIP seating.