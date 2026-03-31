The Orinda Starlight Village Players Will Perform Agatha Christie's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

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The Orinda Starlight Village Players will open their 43rd season with the Bay Area premiere of Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd on June 5th. This new adaptation, by playwright Mark Shanahan, retells the story from the hundred year old mystery that changed the genre forever.

Considered one of the best mysteries ever written, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd takes place in a small English Village in 1926, where gossip is the local currency. When a local resident, Mrs Ferrars commits suicide and then her fiance, the most prominent man in town, Roger Ackroyd is found murdered in his writing room, the rumors begin to fly. The local police are stumped. But it just so happens that the villages newest resident happens to be Hercule Poirot, the world famous detective. Poirot set out to discover the truth, and along the way uncovers more than expected.

The production is being directed and designed by award winning theatre artist, Matt Cardigan Smith, who brought Murder on the Orient Express to OrSvP last season to great acclaim. The cast includes the return of local favorite, Patrick Atkinson, as Hercule Poirot, Wayne Goodman as Dr James Sheppard, Mimi Hamilton as Caroline Sheppard, Matt Hess as Inspector Raglan, Kelsey Bye as Miss Russel, Maya Rath as Gertrude Ackroyd, Alice Lee as Flora Ackroyd and Christopher Fabro Smith as Major Hector Blunt. The cast also includes Jessica Schild, Nikolas Greene, Isaac Arriaga and Tom Reilly as Roger Ackroyd.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd opens June 5 at the Orinda Community Center Park Amphitheatre and runs through July 3.