THE GLANCE: A LAPTOPERA To Premiere At ODC Theater In San Francisco

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836M has announced the world premiere of THE GLANCE: A LAPTOPERA, a new work by composer Anne Hege, running May 29 through May 31, 2026 at ODC Theater in San Francisco. The production will be presented as the culmination of Hege’s residency with the nonprofit arts organization.

Described as an operatic reinterpretation of the Orpheus myth, the work combines laptop orchestra, live voices, and custom-built electronic instruments. The piece integrates composition, choreography, and visual design to explore themes of trust, love, and the role of technology in shaping human relationships.

The project is created in collaboration with instrument builders Daniel Iglesia and Curtis Ullerich; vocalists Sidney Chen, Carmina Escobar, and Michele Kennedy; art director Kim Anno; and choreographer Carrie Ahern.

“Centering instrument design allows us to create a new form of opera,” said Hege. “For example, we developed an instrument for Orphea and Eurydice, motion-tracking two bodies simultaneously and turning their movement into a real-time interface that controls the delay and reverberation of their live singing.”

836M Programming Director Céline Ricci added, “Watching Anne Hege and her collaborators build their instruments from scratch at 836M is a genuine privilege. The Glance is nothing we've seen before, and we can't wait to share it with audiences.”

Hege’s work focuses on the intersection of music, technology, and embodiment, and has been performed by ensembles including So Percussion, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and the Stanford Laptop Orchestra. Her previous “laptopera,” The Furies, premiered in 2022.

In advance of the premiere, open rehearsals will be held on April 23 and May 21, offering audiences insight into the development of the production’s custom instruments and performance techniques.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at ODC Theater in San Francisco on May 29 and 30 at 8:00 p.m., and May 31 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $150 and are available through the venue.