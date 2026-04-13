Orinda Starlight Village Players Will Perform PRESENT LAUGHTER This Summer

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The Orinda Starlight Village Players will present Noel Coward's hilarious comedy, PRESENT LAUGHTER, this summer as part of their 43rd season. The play, first produced in 1941, is full of Coward's trademark sophisticated and witty humor, is one of his most produced plays and has been presented all over the world.

OrSVP's production will be directed by Patrick Atkinson and will star award winning performer Matt Cardigan-Smith as Garry Essendine, Amy Stringer as Liz Essendine, Shiv Harris as Monica Reed and Kelsey Bye as Joanna Lyppiatt. Also featured in the cast are Ella Frances Vatvani as Daphne Stillington, Max O. Chang as Roland Maule, Marc Berman as Fred, Kenneth Matis as Henry Lyppiatt, Will Spongberg as Morris Dixon, Yvette Niccolls as Miss Erikson and Mimi Hamilton as Lady Saltburn. The set and costumes will be designed by Matt Cardigan-Smith.

Present Laughter is set in 1941 London as famous theatre actor, Garry Essendine, prepares to go on a theatrical tour in Africa. His world is thrown in to midlife crisis as he attempts to juggle his household staff, business partners, sassy secretary, a love struck debutante, an obsessed playwright, his ex wife and an affair that could ruin everything.

Present Laughter will play July 24 - August 15 at the Orinda Community Center Park Amphitheatre in Orinda, CA.