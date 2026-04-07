Video: HCT 2026: 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' Trailer 4

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Hale Centre Theatre has released new video of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, now on stage through April 25, 2026. The production is set against the backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral and follows Quasimodo, a man longing for connection in a world that fears him. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the musical explores themes of social exclusion and justice through its story and score.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME runs approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes, including intermission, at the Young Living Centre Stage.

The cast is divided into two companies. The MWF cast performs Saturday at 12:30pm, while the THS cast performs Saturday at 4:00pm and 7:30pm. Casting is subject to change.

The cast includes Joshua Hyrum Smith and Alex Young as Quasimodo, Preston Yates and Josh Richardson as Claude Frollo, Angel Martinez and Scotty Fletcher as Clopin Trouillefou, Tanya Cespedes and Rebecca Burroughs as Esmeralda, and Dan vanOrmer and Ethan Kelso as Phoebus De Martin.

Additional cast members include Nathan Holley and Nathanael Abbott as Jehan Frollo, Isabel Eardley and Sophia Morrill Mancilla as Florika, and Michael Von Forell and Brandon LaMar Buckner as Frederic Charlus.

The ensemble features Bryan Harper, Aioleoge Lesa, Zack Elzey, Zac Freeman, Bennett English, Christian Johnston, Sam Teuscher, Bryan Johnson, Jordon LeBaron, Benjamin Salazar, Benjamin David Tate, Tanner Tate, Melissa Aaron Higley, Jen Kroff, Yasamin Marashi, Angela Garrett LeBaron, Isabella Henao, Ella Henrie, Brooklyn Ashby, Sydney McAlister, Carolina Ornelas, and Nikole Higgins. Ariel Daniels and Lydia Sandor-Pitcher appear as The Girl.

Swing performers include Jared Campbell, Conner Kaiponui Webb, Cameron Moroni Robbins, Ashley Shamy, MaKenna Tinney, Emily Runyan-Manning, and Sidney Brown.



Tickets are available at hct.org.