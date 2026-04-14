Pygmalion Productions to Present Puppet-Making Workshop for RING AROUND THE ROSE

🎭 NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" will welcome Pygmalion Productions to the stage on May 9, 2026, at 11:00 am. This Utah theatre staple will present a fun puppet-making workshop with professional Costume Designer, Madison Howell Wilkins.



Madison Howell Wilkins, Pygmalion Production's Costume Designer, will lead Ring Around the Rose participants in storytelling through puppets. The audience will make their own puppets during the session, and discover how these critters can be a vehicle for telling fantastical tales or day-to-day experiences. In a 100% interactive workshop, audience members will learn about different styles of theatrical puppets, including muppets, shadow puppets, marionettes, giant puppets, and many more! They will also have the opportunity to meet several puppets, and decorate a puppet of their very own to take home with them.



Maddiey has been designing costumes professionally for 12 years. Previously at PYG she designed THE BIG QUIETY, TENDERHOOKS, LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHER, NEAR MINT, BODY AWARENESS, MOTHER, MOTHER, TWO HEADED, TIGERS BE STILL, and THE WEYWARD SISTERS. Some other favorite shows include THE POST OFFICE with Plan B and the United Nations, and over 35 productions with Cottonwood High School.



Pygmalion Productions will also be in production of their spring show, plan c. The Ring Around the Rose show will be performed on the set of this play so audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional theater production!

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.