SUNSET BOULEVARD to be Presented at Women's Theatre Collective in May
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will run at DDSO Parkway Community Theatre, with tickets available now.
The Women's Theatre Collective brings a bold, intimate vision to Sunset Blvd., reimagining this iconic musical with a cast of just 15 performers. By scaling down the production, the company aims to amplify the emotional intensity at its core.
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a story centered on one of theatre's most compelling female roles, Norma Desmond, this production highlights the Collective's mission to champion complex, powerful women on stage.
Opening May 1 at DDSO Parkway Community Theatre and running through May 24, 2026, this production invites audiences to experience a timeless story in a strikingly personal way. Tickets are available now.
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