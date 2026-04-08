SUNSET BOULEVARD to be Presented at Women's Theatre Collective in May

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The Women's Theatre Collective brings a bold, intimate vision to Sunset Blvd., reimagining this iconic musical with a cast of just 15 performers. By scaling down the production, the company aims to amplify the emotional intensity at its core.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a story centered on one of theatre's most compelling female roles, Norma Desmond, this production highlights the Collective's mission to champion complex, powerful women on stage.

Opening May 1 at DDSO Parkway Community Theatre and running through May 24, 2026, this production invites audiences to experience a timeless story in a strikingly personal way. Tickets are available now.