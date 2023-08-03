Review: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater Company

Unlike any other name in literature, the words and works of William Shakespeare have stood the test of time, so try to imagine a period in history when his plays—as he wrote them—were on the brink of obscurity.

Lauren Gunderson’s “The Book of Will,” now at Contemporary Theater Company, is not only a love letter to The Bard of Avon, but a touching testimonial on the significance of theater as an artform and the stage actors who bring such characters to life.

The play takes the audience back more than 400 years ago, a few years after Shakespeare’s death. Although his company, The King’s Men, continues to produce his works, Shakespeare’s closest friends, Richard Burbage (Tammy Brown), Henry Condell (Francesca Hansen-DiBello), and John Heminges (Paula Glen), are lamenting the fact that there is no comprehensive collection of his comedies, tragedies, and histories. When Burbage suddenly dies, Henry and John make it a priority to immortalize the prolific playwright’s body of work.

The closest thing to a published version is an abridged, inaccurate printing owned by a ruthless businessman, William Jaggard (Jaybird Walker), whom they refuse to partner with, until Jaggard’s son, Isaac (Carson Pavao), heir to the business, convinces them otherwise.

The subsequent course of events that make Shakespeare’s First Folio a tangible reality feature plenty of drama, comedy, and important history, as well as countless references and excerpts from both his masterpieces and lesser-known works. Shakespeare geeks are sure to revel in the familiar phrases and character associations, while novices will get an extensive, impressive overview of his achievements.

Ryan Sekac attentively directs this extremely talented cast with expertise, as the script calls for well-crafted scenes of hilarity and poignancy. Brown proves her mastery of the Bard’s words in her brief time on stage, while leads Glen and Hansen-DiBello both deliver convincing, genuine performances. Their arduous journey to publication tests the limits of their friendship, and they share the play’s most compelling scene when Henry reminds a doubtful, nearly defeated John that theater is essential to help audiences ‘feel again.’

Pavao masterfully portrays Isaac, who proves to be invaluable in bringing the First Folio to fruition, and Walker is equally imposing as Jaggard, the insensitive publisher. Kerstyn Leigh is doubly charming, both as Henry’s wife, Elizabeth, and as Emilia Lanier, the poet and Shakespeare’s mysterious ‘Dark Lady.’

Susie Chakmakian is an absolute hoot as Ralph Crane, the tome’s editor, Tina Moore shines as John’s wife, Rebecca, and Leah Kenney’s performance as daughter, Alice, is especially charming and endearing. Autumn Mist Jefferson steals every scene they’re in as Ben Jonson, Shakespeare’s rival playwright and poet, whose mischievous disposition and deadpan delivery provides the some of production’s most amusing moments.

Madeline England’s costumes are top-notch and perfectly represent the era, as does Rebecca Magnotta’s striking, versatile set.

CTC’s production of “The Book of Will” is a well-acted, witty, kindhearted tribute to the playwright that ardent and casual Shakespeare fans alike will appreciate and enjoy.

"The Book of Will” runs through August 20th at Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield. For information and tickets, call (401) 218-0282 or visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/season.

Photo credit: Seth Jacobson Photography