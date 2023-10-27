Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company

Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) revisits the Prohibition Era with its enchanting, sumptuous production of William Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’

Directed with utmost style and precision by Christopher Simpson, ‘Much Ado’ introduces a group of shameless pranksters—some with honorable intentions, others not so much. In this exemplary adaptation, the forbidden fruit of freely flowing booze only further augments the characters’ inherent mischief and willfulness, and the play's delightful absurdity.

After amassing several sizeable crates of alcohol, Don Pedro (an amiable, astute Max Rosmarin), a prince, and his comrades, Benedick (Meghan Wolff, playful and admirably persistent) and Claudio (an endearing, industrious Omar Laguerre-Lewis), return home to a welcome reception from the governor, Leonato (Mike Alper, disciplined and discerning). The governor’s niece, Beatrice (a tenacious and remarkably eloquent Tammy Brown), and Benedick continuously and flirtatiously spar and banter, such that the audience knows instantly it’s only a matter of time before they end up in each other’s arms.

Meanwhile, Cupid’s arrow has already struck Claudio, who is head over heels in love with Hero (an intense, passionate Sophia Kahn), Leonato’s daughter. Don Pedro devises a plan during an upcoming masquerade ball that will make it impossible for Hero to resist Claudio, much to the chagrin of Don Pedro’s brother, Don John (Winfield Swanson, deliciously devious). Determined to destroy their newfound happiness, Don John concocts his own scheme of mistaken identity that convinces Claudio of Hero’s disloyalty, albeit falsely, which causes quite a scene at the altar on the day of their wedding.

Despite Claudio’s outward attempt to defame Hero, Friar Francis (an equally laughable and lovable Terry Simpson) is not convinced the groom’s accusations are valid and offers to help the jilted bride teach him a lesson and potentially win him back. Meanwhile, the dimwitted constable, Dogberry (Susie Chakmakian, adorably angsty and the stealer of every scene she’s in), becomes aware of Don John’s wrongdoing and makes it her mission to set things right.

The roaring twenties nightclub atmosphere brought to life on stage features a handsome piano player, lively dance routines, sultry songs and snazzy costumes, all of which perfectly and beautifully complement the witty dialogue and romantic interplay among the characters. Shakespeare novices will revel in their ability to follow the major plot points with relative ease, whereas experts will especially appreciate this clever, more modern interpretation.

I laud actors who are willing to even attempt Shakespeare, so those who deliver his words well are worthy of special mention, and every member of this ensemble (and there are too many to mention by name) falls into that category. Wolff and Laguerre-Lewis, in particular, have star-making turns in this production, and the chemistry they share with their counterparts (Brown and Kahn, respectively) is evident and resonant. CTC’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is the quintessential romantic comedy and definitely something to experience.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ runs through November 18 at Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street in Wakefield. For tickets and information, call 401-218-0282 or visit https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/

Photo by Seth Jacobson