Review: JERSEY BOYS at Theatre By The Sea

Theatre By The Sea concludes another incredible season with its sleek, energetic, exciting production of “Jersey Boys,” the 2006 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical about one of the biggest pop music sensations in American history, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Four immensely talented young men are cast in the lead roles of this spectacular jukebox musical documentary that delights and dazzles from beginning to end. A ferociously charming Chris Marsh Clark plays Tommy DeVito, the troubled founder of the band; a playful, poised Aidan Cole portrays legendary songwriter Bob Gaudio; an endearing, radiant Zane Zapata is perfectly cast as lead singer Frankie Valli, both in sound and appearance; and Kevin Patrick Martin rounds out the foursome with his earnest, stoic portrayal of Nick Massi.

Act One, narrated by Tommy and Bob, shows the band’s rise to stardom, from blue-collar boys to hit-making superstars. Their captivating success story is brutally honest, conveying the hardships of life on the road and its effect on their families and each other.

Act Two, as told by Nick and Frankie, examines the unfortunate breakup of the original Four Seasons and the lengths Valli goes to in order to keep the band’s music alive. Having achieved arguably the pinnacle of fame and fortune by the age of thirty, Frankie refuses to believe the only way to go is down.

With Kevin P. Hill’s stylish direction, the storyline is accompanied by sensational, spot-on renditions of the band’s seemingly endless catalog of familiar classics, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Walk Like A Man,” giving the audience front-row seats to performances at clubs and concert halls from coast to coast. Bob Gaudio’s outstanding soundtrack and Jacob Priddy’s musical direction make for an unforgettable evening of songs.

Theatre By The Sea’s crowd-pleasing “Jersey Boys” has a superlative sound and compelling story that brings to mind another Four Seasons' hit, “December, 1963.” Oh, what a night!

“Jersey Boys” runs through September 10th at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Card’s Pond Road, Wakefield. For information and tickets, call (401) 782-8587 or visit www.theatrebythesea.com.

Photo by Mark Turek