Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players

The Community Players kicks off its 102nd season with a lively, endearing, production of “Big, The Musical,” based on the beloved 1988 film, directed by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks.

For those not already in the know, “Big” tells the story of Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy who, very much unlike Peter Pan, desperately wants to grow up. During an amusement park trip, Josh stumbles upon a fortune telling machine, and its occupant, Zoltar, offers to grant him one wish. Josh inserts a coin, tells Zoltar that he wants to be big, and his wish is granted. The next morning, Josh wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old man, much to the panic and disbelief of his mother. Luckily, Josh convinces his best friend, Billy, to help him locate Zoltar, so he can change back to being a kid again.

With book by John Weidman, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Matlby, Jr., “Big, The Musical” very closely mirrors the timeline of events from the film. Paul Nolette diligently directs this talented cast of adults and children, churning out several star-making performances, as well as a score brimming with show-stopping numbers, courtesy of Music Director Brittany Dyer and Choreographer Leslie Racine Vazquez.

Young Josh, played by an impressive Matthew McGuirl, perfectly embodies the insecure, peer-pressured youngster, left tongue-tied while trying to make conversation with his girl crush. Ethan Kerwin is immeasurably charming and earnest as Josh’s best friend, Billy, and he shares remarkable chemistry with both McGuirl and Tyler Rebello, the adult Josh. Rebello’s tremendous stage presence and boundless energy carry the entire show and ensure a vested interest in Josh’s wellbeing. Adult Josh’s routine run-ins with Billy carefully remind the audience where he is on his journey and whether being big is really worth it.

For example, adulthood doesn’t seem so bad, after all, when Josh serendipitously lands a job at a toy company, after he accidentally bumps into the founder, MacMillan (a playful albeit commanding Terry Shea). The heartwarming recreation of the iconic FAO Schwarz scene, when the gentlemen play ‘Heart and Soul’ and ‘Chopsticks’ on the life-sized keyboard, is a highlight and definite takeaway.

Josh is further intrigued by his new stature after he meets and then develops feelings for his co-worker, Susan Lawrence (Melanie Gendreau, compassionate and poised), a driven career woman who discovers her softer side upon making his acquaintance. Meanwhile, Billy is offended and hurt when he announces that he has found Zoltar, and Josh is having second thoughts about returning to his former life.

Whether you’ve seen the movie dozens of times or if the plot is completely new to you, the musical stage version certainly aims to please all in attendance. Longtime fans will appreciate witnessing how Josh and Susan’s relationship progresses, particularly with their touching duet, “Stars.” Newcomers are privy to extra detail about Josh’s family unit (Kristen Bond, who plays his mother, pulls at your heartstrings in “Stop, Time”), the office environment at MacMillan toys, his friendship with Billy, and his courtship with Susan. Musical theater enthusiasts will revel in the choreographed numbers, especially the Sinatra-esque “Coffee, Black.”

“Big, The Musical” clocks in at a lengthy 2 hours and 45 minutes, so arguably the script could have used some editing, but the cast give it their all and the result makes for a genuine crowd-pleaser.

The Community Players’ production of “Big, The Musical” runs through November 19 at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division Street in Pawtucket, RI. For information and tickets, call 401-726-6860 or visit www.thecommunityplayers.org