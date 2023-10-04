Review: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

The Wilbury Theatre Group kicks off the season with the world premiere of “2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment,” a powerful, immersive performance piece that showcases “melodies, memories, and stories not yet told” by a variety of individuals representing ethnicities and cultures from across the United States and around the world.

Jamario Stills—who wrote, directed, and narrates this “play about the making of a play”—invites the audience on an emotional and political journey to raise awareness of the personal experiences of select persons of color, through a series of autobiographical sketches dramatized by his talented assortment of actors (Becca Davis, Lorraine Guerra, Cedric Lilly, Brianna K. Rosario, Chingwe Padriag Sullivan).

Using music, interpretive dance, video footage, the occasional disguise, and routinely breaking the fourth wall, the performers relay the details of traumatic race-centered incidents or ordeals, described as “live action essays” by the playwright.

A Latina girl describes having to always hide her heritage, per her own mother’s directive. A young man explains why his lengthy, braided hair invited criticism from passersby. A college student recounts her discomfort at having to walk by the campus monument for confederate soldier, Charles Hemming. The host of a (mock) game show, entitled ‘Steal or Not to Steal,’ asks the audience questions and the correct answers are always wrong. Since Stills is a Florida native, Governor DeSantis also gets his due.

The presentation has no linear timeline and deliberately lacks cohesion, which is precisely the point, as the creator urges the audience to “find agency in our narratives,” while “holding each other responsible.” The performances are impressive, and the execution is highly engaging, yet the most profound effect is at the conclusion, when Stills directly addresses those in attendance and encourages an open forum discussion about what they witnessed and how they feel about it. His artistry poses a pivotal question: at what point do we evolve (or digress) from observing to participating in history?

“2216” is an important production, fraught with social relevance and essential topics of mandatory discussion and examination, where each performance will undoubtedly have its own unique impact on its audience.

"2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment" runs through October 15th at Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence. For tickets and information, visit https://thewilburygroup.org/ or call 401-400-7100.

Photo by Erin X. Smithers