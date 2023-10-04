Review: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

World Premiere at Wilbury Theatre Group

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Review: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

The Wilbury Theatre Group kicks off the season with the world premiere of “2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment,” a powerful, immersive performance piece that showcases “melodies, memories, and stories not yet told” by a variety of individuals representing ethnicities and cultures from across the United States and around the world.

Jamario Stills—who wrote, directed, and narrates this “play about the making of a play”—invites the audience on an emotional and political journey to raise awareness of the personal experiences of select persons of color, through a series of autobiographical sketches dramatized by his talented assortment of actors (Becca Davis, Lorraine Guerra, Cedric Lilly, Brianna K. Rosario, Chingwe Padriag Sullivan).

Using music, interpretive dance, video footage, the occasional disguise, and routinely breaking the fourth wall, the performers relay the details of traumatic race-centered incidents or ordeals, described as “live action essays” by the playwright.

A Latina girl describes having to always hide her heritage, per her own mother’s directive. A young man explains why his lengthy, braided hair invited criticism from passersby. A college student recounts her discomfort at having to walk by the campus monument for confederate soldier, Charles Hemming. The host of a (mock) game show, entitled ‘Steal or Not to Steal,’ asks the audience questions and the correct answers are always wrong. Since Stills is a Florida native, Governor DeSantis also gets his due.

The presentation has no linear timeline and deliberately lacks cohesion, which is precisely the point, as the creator urges the audience to “find agency in our narratives,” while “holding each other responsible.” The performances are impressive, and the execution is highly engaging, yet the most profound effect is at the conclusion, when Stills directly addresses those in attendance and encourages an open forum discussion about what they witnessed and how they feel about it. His artistry poses a pivotal question: at what point do we evolve (or digress) from observing to participating in history?

“2216” is an important production, fraught with social relevance and essential topics of mandatory discussion and examination, where each performance will undoubtedly have its own unique impact on its audience.

"2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment" runs through October 15th at Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence. For tickets and information, visit https://thewilburygroup.org/ or call 401-400-7100.

Photo by Erin X. Smithers




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: BECKY NURSE OF SALEM At Trinity Repertory Company Photo
Review: BECKY NURSE OF SALEM At Trinity Repertory Company

What did our critic think of NECKY NURSE OF SALEM at Trinity Repertory Theater?

2
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas is Coming to the Providence Performing Arts Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas is Coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center in February

Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas will take on the iconic role of Atticus Finch in the Providence engagement of Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird.' Find out the dates and venue for this highly anticipated production.

3
DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center In 20 Photo
DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center In 2024

Disney Concerts today announced that Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city tour in March and April 2024. Disney Princess – The Concert will visit the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:30P.

4
HOW DID THIS GET MADE? LIVE! Comes To The VETS October 19 Photo
HOW DID THIS GET MADE? LIVE! Comes To The VETS October 19

Join the hilarious hosts of 'How Did This Get Made?' for a live show at The VETS on October 19. Don't miss this comedy podcast dissecting the worst movies ever made.

From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.... Christopher Verleger">(read more about this author)

Review: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre GroupReview: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre Group
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts CenterReview: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Theatre By The SeaReview: JERSEY BOYS at Theatre By The Sea
Review: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater Company

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twas the Night Before Christmas!
Roberts Hall, Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
J-DAPA (11/03-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You