Paul Tabbone Will Perform With the Orquestra Dos Centros For a Distanced Musical Theatre Concert

Paul Tabbone has been invited to sing with the Orquestra Dos Centros in Portugal, in a concert conducted and produced by Nuno Feist on October 27.

This will be one of Europes first attempts at a "Social Distanced Musical Theatre Concert," which will take place in the city of Coimbra, Portugal as apart of the city's summer festival celebrations.

Paul will perform with a large orchestra, as well as The Fiest Choir in a concert dedicated to "The Best of Musicals."

The concert will also feature appearances by Lara Martins, Britt Lenting and Henrique Feist.

Related Articles Shows View More Portugal Stories

More Hot Stories For You