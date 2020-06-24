Paul Tabbone Will Perform With the Orquestra Dos Centros For a Distanced Musical Theatre Concert
Paul Tabbone has been invited to sing with the Orquestra Dos Centros in Portugal, in a concert conducted and produced by Nuno Feist on October 27.
This will be one of Europes first attempts at a "Social Distanced Musical Theatre Concert," which will take place in the city of Coimbra, Portugal as apart of the city's summer festival celebrations.
Paul will perform with a large orchestra, as well as The Fiest Choir in a concert dedicated to "The Best of Musicals."
The concert will also feature appearances by Lara Martins, Britt Lenting and Henrique Feist.