Pittsburgh Playhouse Reveals Broadway Partnership and Revival Of Two Legacy Companies

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On Friday, March 27, 2026, at the annual Starmakers Gala, the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University revealed key plans for the 2026-2027 season, signaling a dynamic new chapter driven by innovation and legacy.

The evening brought together supporters, artists, and community leaders to celebrate the Playhouse's impact and future. Leading Player Award Honorees Dennis and Annie Cestra were recognized alongside Co-Chairs Jimmy Miller, Steven and Stephanie Massaro. KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Meghan Schiller guided the celebration along with warmth and energy.

The night's announcements reinforced the Playhouse's role as an epicenter for entertainment and education where University students train alongside industry professionals in a real world environment.

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND BROADWAY PARTNERSHIP

The Pittsburgh Playhouse announced a groundbreaking new collaboration that positions Point Park University at the forefront of The National Theatre landscape: a first-of-its-kind partnership between a university and a Broadway production.

The new musical GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN The Musical, developed with Lively McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave Music, will be workshopped this spring with students from Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts before its world premiere at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in November 2026, with future ambitions for the West End and Broadway.

“This is more than a production, it is a transformational opportunity,” said Kiesha Lalama, Executive Producer and Interim Dean of the School of Theatre, Film and Animation. “As we establish the Playhouse as an epicenter for entertainment and education, students will collaborate directly with industry professionals; performing, designing, stage managing, and developing original work with the genuine potential to reach audiences on an international stage.”

“For 90 years, the Pittsburgh Playhouse has been central to Pittsburgh's cultural fabric,” said Point Park University President Dr. Chris W. Brussalis. “This partnership positions our students, our university, and our city on a national and international stage.”

THE RETURN OF TWO LEGENDARY PLAYHOUSE COMPANIES

In a major announcement for the Pittsburgh theatre community, the Playhouse revealed the revival of Playhouse Rep and Playhouse Jr.

Founded under former Artistic Director Ronald Allan-Lindblom, Playhouse Rep will return as a professional company where students work alongside established artists under professional contracts, bridging the gap between training and career.

Playhouse Jr., one of the nation's longest-running children's theatre programs, will once again introduce young audiences to live theatre while providing opportunities for early professional experiences.

“For many, this is personal,” Lalama shared during the evening. “These programs shaped careers and built a lasting connection with the community.”

A SEASON BUILT FOR TODAY—AND TOMORROW

The 2026–2027 season reflects a flexible, cross disciplinary approach to programming, spanning theatre, dance, music, film, and immersive experiences.

Highlights include:

Continued partnership with WQED through the Breakthrough Sessions: Tomorrow's Music Today. This is a discovery series that champions artists on the move, offering a space to premiere fresh work and share the stories and process behind their creations. The series is filmed by PPU students and then shown on WQED and streamed on WQED+.

Returning this fall are Fall Fest and Boo's Halloween House Party both live family friendly shows that are becoming tradition!

Speaking of traditions, a new one is about to start, Yuletide! A Holiday Spectacular, our new holiday production brings a dazzling journey of magic, dance and the season's music, inviting audiences of all ages to believe in the enchantment of the season.

Celebrating 35 years of artistic excellence, The Koresh Dance Company will perform for one night only in October. This performance will feature 4 Point Park University Alumni returning home to their Alma Mater, as they dance professionally with this prestigious dance company.

The return of immersive experience ASCEND, a 360° of breathtaking fusion of music, dance, and aerial artistry and Artfully UPlifting a sensory friendly concert experience filled with music and movement in a relaxed theatre environment both designed for the whole family!

December brings back fan favorite, Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra to the Pittsburgh Playhouse stage.

Our School of Film & Animation students screen their P3 and P4 Capstone projects sharing fresh stories, powerful visuals through short films and animation projects. It's always inspiring to be in the room where these visionaries first emerge as creators.

Even if you cannot make a trip to the West End, you can still see theatre performed from Britain's most exciting stages as Pittsburgh Playhouse presents National Theatre Live (NT Live) screenings throughout the year. It really is the best of British theatre on a cinema screen.

Throughout the year, our Conservatory of Performing Arts School of Theatre students are featured in major productions including, The Bed Trick, Tartuffe, & Blood Wedding, Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, and the Tony Award-winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Our COPA School of Dance will continue to delight audiences with their Fall Dance Concert which will feature choreography by Ron K Brown (Artistic Director, Evidence, A Dance Company), Larry Keigwin (Green Box Arts Festival), & Lloyd Cullbreath (PPU Artist in Residence, Jazz) , Contemporary Choreographers which will feature works by Daniel Karasik (PPU Teaching Artist Director), Pilobolus, and Springboard Danse, Winter Dance Concert featuring choreographers Alejandro Cerrudo (Charlotte Ballet) and Jennifer Archibald (Choreographer/Movement Director) as well as the Spring Dance Concert which will boast works by Christian Dennis and Springboard Danse.

The season reinforces Pittsburgh Playhouse's role as a dynamic hub where creativity, education, and community converge.

With bold partnerships, revitalized programs, and a reimagined season, the Pittsburgh Playhouse is building on its legacy while shaping the future of the arts in Pittsburgh and beyond.

For more information and additional announcements, please keep a watch at pittsburghplayhouse.com or by calling 412-392-8000.