THE PROM Will Come to Temple's Tomlinson Theater

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Temple Theaters will present The Prom, an award-winning musical centering LGBTQ+ acceptance and inclusion. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, and a major motion picture, The Prom is a musical comedy with book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and directed by Temple Professor Peter Reynolds.

The Prom will perform at Temple's Tomlinson Theater (1301 W Norris St, Philadelphia PA) on April 17th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th at 7:30pm, and April 19th and 26th at 2pm.

The Prom premiered in 2016 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, and transferred to Broadway in October of 2018. It went on to be nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ultimately won Outstanding Production of a Broadway Musical at the Drama League, as well as an Outstanding Musical Award from the Drama Desk Awards.

The action of the show surrounds four eccentric Broadway stars in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue... and themselves. While parents in town want to keep their high school dance on the straight and narrow, when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.

Temple director and choreographer duo Peter Reynolds and Shannon Murphy team up again for the last production in the Temple Theater's 2025-26 season. Hilarious and uplifting, The Prom proves that standing up for yourself and inspiring others to accept their differences can make you the star you were always meant to be.