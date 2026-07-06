YUYACHKANI: SANTIAGO Will Come to Gran Teatro Nacional

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The Peruvian theater company Yuyachkani will present Santiago on July 6 and 7, 2026, with performances at 8 p.m., in a production centered on themes of memory, ritual and post-conflict reckoning in the Andes.

Set in a nearly abandoned village in the Peruvian highlands, the work follows the last three remaining inhabitants as they confront the question: “La guerra ha terminado, pero ¿cuándo comienza la paz?” (“The war has ended, but when does peace begin?”). In a symbolic act of survival and renewal, they decide to carry the effigy of the Apostle Santiago in procession, attempting to revive a long-dormant ceremony that had not been held for 15 years. The staging blends desperation and hope, reflecting on the cultural and emotional aftermath of violence in rural Peru.

The production will be presented in Lima at the Gran Teatro Nacional, with accessibility accommodations available for audiences. Entry to the venue will open 90 minutes before curtain, and performances will begin promptly, with late seating restricted until a pause in the performance to preserve the audience experience.

Tickets are on sale through Teleticket. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up. All attendees, including children from age one, must have a ticket for entry. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Organizers note that designated wheelchair seating is reserved exclusively for patrons who use wheelchairs, and Conadis discounts are available in accordance with Peruvian law, with limited inventory. Free parking for cars and bicycles will be available nearby at a designated Ministry of Culture lot, subject to capacity.

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