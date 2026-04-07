Previews: FEAR at Benefitting Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

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For three nights only, May 14, 15 and 16, a Palm Springs warehouse will be transformed into an intimate stage for FEAR, an award-winning play by Matt Williams, presented as a special fundraising event benefiting the Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival (PSYPF).

Blending immersive storytelling with a strong community mission, FEAR invites audiences inside the action while supporting a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young writers across Riverside County.

The production stars Desert Theatre League Award winners Chuck Yates and David Youse, and is directed by Keith Hoffman, with Sierra Barrick as stage manager.

Originally honored with five Desert Theatre League Awards for its staged reading, FEAR now returns as a fully realized production.

Each evening includes:

6:30 PM cocktails and hors d’oeuvres

7:30 PM immersive performance

Light dinner and community celebration to follow

With limited seating and an unconventional warehouse setting, the production places audiences at the center of the story, creating a rare, up-close theatrical experience in the Coachella Valley.

Proceeds support PSYPF, now in its ninth year, providing mentorship, professional staged readings and scholarships for student playwrights throughout Riverside County.

“As we enter our ninth year, PSYPF continues to grow because of this community’s belief in young voices,” said Youse, Founder and Executive Director. “FEAR is more than a performance. It’s an opportunity to experience powerful theatre while investing in the next generation of storytellers in our own backyard.”

The performances will take place at the Cathedral Canyon Business Park, 35688 Cathedral Canyon Blvd., Cathedral City, CA 92234.

Tickets:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/psypf-fundraiser-fear-by-matt-williams

Artwork by Coachella Valley artist Saul Lyons.

PSYPF partners with the Riverside County Office of Education to expand outreach beyond the Coachella Valley and serve students throughout Riverside County.

PSYPF is funded by Anderson Children’s Foundation, Western Wind Foundation, Cherry Lane Alternative, the City of Palm Springs, John P. Monahan, Jason Smith and Tom Valach, Tom Hartnett and Paul Reid, and Joe Corner, Kevin Stotts, Eddie Nestlebush, Scott Poland and Steve Hamilton.

Sponsors include the Riverside County Office of Education, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs (Peggy Trott, General Manager), and the Palm Springs Cultural Center (Michael Green, Executive Director).

PSYPF is a nonprofit organization. To learn more or support its mission, visit www.psypf.org

David Youse

Chuck Yates