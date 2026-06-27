Photos: Atlas Shakespeare Company's OTHELLO
William Oliver Watkins stars at the Underground Theater at Abrons Arts Center in Lower Manhattan.
Aatlas Shakespeare Company's production of William Shakespeare's Othello is in it's last week of performances at the Underground Theater at Abrons Arts Center in Lower Manhattan. The production helmed by Artistic Director and Atlas co-founder Adriana Alter runs until June 28.
Atlas Shakespeare Company's mission is to present Shakespeare's plays as they were intended to be performed: character-driven, intensely alive, and profoundly human. Like all Atlas productions, Othello uses the play's original setting, and is intended to be engaging and accessible for everyone.
Outside the gilded bubble of Venice, in a liminal no-man's-land halfway between peace and war, a storm is coming. Shakespeare's unsettling psychological drama plunges us into a nightmare landscape where everything precious is poisoned and trust is a deadly misstep. Shore up your weak spots-if you know where they are. It's already too late to turn back.
The Othello cast includes J.B. Alexander, Ethan Baker, Charlotte Blacklock, Gabe Girson, Clayton Hamburg, Maya Koshaba, Ryan Molloy, Patrick Robinson, Leah Schwartz, and William Oliver Watkins as Othello.
The creative team includes Nicholas Grevera (lighting design), Everi Osofsky (costume design), and Paul Schack (fight choreography). Produced by Alexander Nero, Atlas's co-founder and Executive Director.
Othello runs until June 28. With performance times being Tuesday - Saturday at 6:30pm, Saturday - Sunday at 1pm. Performances take place at the Underground Theater at Abrons Arts Center, located at 466 Grand Street at Pitt Street, NYC. Tickets are $21.80 (children), $28.04 (students/seniors), and $34.28 (general) and are available at the Abrons Art Center's website.
Photo Credit: Mercedes Wilby.
Clayton Hamburg, William Oliver Watkins
J.B. Alexander, Maya Koshaba, Patrick Robinson, Clayton Hamburg, Ryan Molloy
J.B. Alexander, Patrick Robinson, Ryan Molloy
J.B. Alexander, William Oliver Watkins
Clayton Hamburg
Ethan Baker, J.B. Alexander, Patrick Robinson, Clayton Hamburg, William Oliver Watkins
Ryan Molloy, Maya Koshaba
Charlotte Blacklock, Ryan Molloy, Leah Schwartz
Clayton Hamburg, William Oliver Watkins
Charlotte Blacklock, William Oliver Watkins
William Oliver Watkins, Charlotte Blacklock
Leah Schwartz, Charlotte Blacklock, Ryan Molloy
Clayton Hamburg, William Oliver Watkins
J.B. Alexander, Maya Koshaba, Patrick Robinson, Clayton Hamburg, Ryan Molloy
J.B. Alexander, Patrick Robinson, Ryan Molloy
J.B. Alexander, William Oliver Watkins
Clayton Hamburg
Ethan Baker, J.B. Alexander, Patrick Robinson, Clayton Hamburg, William Oliver Watkins
Ryan Molloy, Maya Koshaba
Charlotte Blacklock, Ryan Molloy, Leah Schwartz
Clayton Hamburg, William Oliver Watkins
Charlotte Blacklock, William Oliver Watkins
William Oliver Watkins, Charlotte Blacklock
Leah Schwartz, Charlotte Blacklock, Ryan Molloy
J.B. Alexander
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