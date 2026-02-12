Vangeline Theater / New York Butoh Institute Offering $10/Hour Subsidized Studio Rentals in Gowanus

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With support from the New York State Council on the Arts, Vangeline Theater / New York Butoh Institute is offering subsidized studio rentals for $10 per hour. The space, located at 126 10th Street, Suite 207 in Gowanus, Brooklyn, is available for rehearsals and other artistic uses.

The column-free studio features full-length mirrors, a portable barre, sound system, chairs, Rosco Marley floors with subfloors, heat and air conditioning, WiFi, and a state-of-the-art air purifier. The space receives natural light, is cleaned daily, and includes access to a private bathroom during rental hours.

Vangeline, artistic director of Vangeline Theater / New York Butoh Institute, is a New York-based teacher, choreographer, and dancer specializing in Japanese Butoh. Through her all-female company, she creates socially engaged choreographic work that connects Butoh with activism. She is the founder of the New York Butoh Institute Festival and Queer Butoh, and she leads The Dream a Dream Project, an outreach initiative bringing Butoh to incarcerated individuals across New York State.

Her choreography has been presented internationally, and she is the recipient of a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award for The Slowest Wave, a project examining the intersection of Butoh and neuroscience. She has also received honors including a NYFA/NYSCA Fellowship in Choreography and the Gibney Dance Social Action Award.

Vangeline is the author of Butoh: Cradling Empty Space and led the first scientific study measuring the effects of Butoh on the brain. Her work has been featured in The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, and she has taught at institutions including Princeton University, Cornell, NYU, Brooklyn College, CUNY, Sarah Lawrence, and Duke University.

For rental inquiries, visit www.vangeline.com/space-rental or email rentals@vangeline.com.