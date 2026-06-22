TOO MANY DEAD BIRDS ON THE SIDEWALK to Make Off-Broadway Debut at SheNYC Festival

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Too Many Dead Birds on the Sidewalk is a historical drama written by Aleyna Karaca. Dead Birds will be receiving its debut off-Broadway production this summer at The Lynn F. Angelson Theater as part of the SheNYC Festival. Performances take place on July 15 @7:30pm and July 17 @8:30pm, with the possibility of a third show.

It's 1955, and Edith Newcomb is hosting a cocktail party to celebrate her husband's promotion within the Atomic Energy Commission. Despite a worsening thunderstorm, unruly guests, and the sudden arrival of her husband's former sweetheart, Edith is keeping the evening well under control-until a dead bird drops from the sky. Meanwhile, stolen data exposing the effects of the AEC's nuclear testing threatens to surface. As bird after bird falls, Edith is left to determine what's real and what isn't, and who--or what--to trust.

Directed and produced by Emma Shafer, the Dead Birds cast features Hayleigh Hart Franklin*, Rachel Gatewood, Colin Henning, Enrique Huili, Lydia Newman, and Christian O'Neill. This is an Equity-approved Showcase with Hayleigh Hart Franklin appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team also includes Tess Edwards (Stage Manager), Julia Kehrley (Costume Designer), Lindsay Alayne Stevens (Lighting Designer), Rachel Gatewood (Co-Producer and Props Coordinator), and Chiara Nicholas (Co-Producer and Marketing Coordinator).

As we all know, theatre is a tremendous endeavor and community effort. To compensate our cast and cover production costs, we have launched a fundraising campaign with Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. If you were to donate, not only would you be investing in an important, challenging piece of theater, but you'd get a sneak peek of our process from the very beginning! Donations are tax-deductible and, depending on the amount, you can receive complementary tickets to the show, personalized messages from our cast and crew, and social media shout-outs of our gratitude and thanks. On behalf of our entire cast and creative team, we would be so grateful to have your support!

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