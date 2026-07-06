THE CHARIOTEER World Premiere to Open at the Cell Theatre

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Amanda + James and the cell will present the World Premiere of The Charioteer by Dan Giles (1969: The Second Man at NYTW Next Door; Breeders with New Light Theatre Project), directed by Matt Dickson (Drama Desk Award-nominee for Garside's Career with Mint Theater; Drama League Award-nominee for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? at Actors Theatre of Louisville) at the cell, October 28-November 22. Tickets will go on sale in August.

Growing up, Charly's older brother was her protector and role model, but they've barely spoken since he went away to college. When she tags along to a bewildering night out with his new friends, she discovers that Owen is deep into a political transformation that she doesn't understand. Ten years later, he needs her help. But first, she needs answers. The Charioteer follows a brother and sister on the brink of catastrophe, learning how to fight with-and for-the people they love.

Dan Giles (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright and screenwriter from Massachusetts. He is a recent alumnus of The Juilliard School's playwriting fellowship, the Filmmakers' Workshop at New York Stage & Film, and Youngblood at Ensemble Studio Theatre. His plays include Mike Pence Sex Dream (Ensemble Studio Theatre, First Floor Theater), 1969: The Second Man (Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop), How You Kiss Me Is Not How I Like To Be Kissed (Haven Theatre), and Breeders (New Light Theater Project, Great Plains Theatre Commons). He's the recipient of a NYSCA Support for Artists grant, the Clifford Odets Ensemble Commission from Lee Strasberg/NYU, an Alfred P. Sloan Screenwriting Award, the New Light New Voices Award, and the American College Theater Festival's Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting. He is a graduate of Harvard College (AB in English) and Carnegie Mellon School of Drama (MFA).

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