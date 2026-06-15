Photos: THE SAVIORS in Rehearsal at Atlantic Theater Company
Performances begin on Wednesday, July 8.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Saviors, presented by Atlantic Theater Company. Performances begin on Wednesday, July 8 and the production opens on Monday, July 27th, for a limited engagement through Saturday, August 8th at the Linda Gross Theater. Check out the photos below!
When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.
The Saviors is written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio. The Saviors will feature sets by David Zinn, costumes by Avery Reed, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Leah Gelpe, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan will serve as the Production Stage Manager.
The cast features Crystal Finn (Birthday Candles – Roundabout), Ivan Howe (Netflix’s “Eric”), Julius Rinzel (The Antiquities – Playwrights Horizons), and Stanley Simons (The Iron Claw).
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
The cast and creative team of The Saviors
Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel and Stanley Simons
Bubba Weiler, Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, Stanley Simons, and Jack Serio
Crystal Finn, Stanley Simons, Julius Rinzel and Ivan Howe
Stanley Simons, Julius Rinzel and Ivan Howe
Julius Rinzel, Ivan Howe and Jack Serio
Cast and creatives of The Saviors
Crystal Finn and Stanley Simon
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