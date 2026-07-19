Photos: Bob Brader's KITTY DADDY Performs At 59E59 Theaters

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Bob Brader's new solo show Kitty Daddy is wrapping up its sold-out NY premiere at 59E59 Theaters before making its UK Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in August. Brader both wrote and performs the show. Longtime collaborator and award-winning director Suzanne Bachner directs.

When award-winning monologist Bob Brader takes a temp job, little does he know his life is about to be turned upside down by an unexpected - and unwanted - cat.

After reluctantly agreeing to take in his boss's cat to save it from a kill shelter, Bob suddenly finds himself sharing his home with Jade, a furious feline who firmly plants himself under Bob's bed for weeks, hissing and growling at every attempt at affection. Abandoned and left with a stranger, Jade is determined to be alone - and he is not happy about his new living arrangement.

Then there's Bob, a man who never had any interest in cats and now finds himself living with one who may very well be plotting to kill him in his sleep.

Little does Bob know that Jade will become the catalyst forcing him to confront his own desire for isolation and the unresolved trauma of his past. Funny, touching, and deeply human, the show is an examination of rage, love, and healing - and how one cat can change everything.

Recommended ages 16+. The show deals with disturbing subject matter and childhood trauma.

The creative/production team includes lighting design by Katie Chai, projection design by Chris Kateff, produced by JMTC Theatre with associate producers Nathan Faudree and Linda Movish.

Kitty Daddy runs until Sunday, July 19 at 59E59 Theaters. All shows are currently sold out. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison & Park), New York, NY 10022. To find out more about JMTC Theatre's productions that are heading to the Edinburgh Fringe including Kitty Daddy and CIRCLE by Suzanne Bachner please visit Kitty Daddy, CIRCLE and JMTCTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Alan Rowe Kelly

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