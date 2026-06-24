New Comedy Shows From Michael Cruz Kayne and Maria Bamford Are Coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre

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Audible Theater is coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre this summer with two uniquely hilarious shows over four nights in July. The shows include:

What Else What Else created and performed by Emmy Award and Drama Desk-nominated comedian/writer Michael Cruz Kayne (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sorry for Your Loss) returns to the Minetta on Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22 at 7PM, featuring special guests Rosebud Baker and Patti Harrison.

Soundly Unstable created and performed by comedian and New York Times bestselling author Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite, Arrested Development) on July 23 and 24 at 7PM.

Tickets are on sale now. Both shows will be recorded live at the Minetta Lane and released as Audible Originals at a later date, extending their reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE

Back by popular demand and fresh off his celebrated run as a writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Michael Cruz Kayne returns to Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre with his hilarious new stand-up show, WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE. Enter a live comedy laboratory where Rosebud Baker (Inside Amy Schumer), Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and a third surprise guest test brand-new material in front of a live audience. With joke after joke at lightning speed from a variety of stand-up superstars, this outrageous night in the heart of the West Village — at a venue more intimate than most comedy clubs — is not to be missed.

SOUNDLY UNSTABLE

America’s favorite comedian’s comedian is coming to New York City for two nights only. Maria Bamford — the comedian Stephen Colbert called his "favorite comedian on planet Earth" and star of an upcoming documentary from Judd Apatow about her comedy – is recording her brand-new show, Soundly Unstable, at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre on July 23 & 24. Expect sharp observations on money, mental health, relationships, and the particular madness of being alive right now, with her unique, kaleidoscopic delivery.

Most recently, Audible Theater wrapped its 2026 collaborative season with TOGETHER, producing Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, What Happened Was…, and New Born at the Minetta Lane Theatre. With P3 Production, Audible Theater also produced Mexodus, the most award-winning off-Broadway musical of the season, at the Daryl Roth Theatre this spring, following its New York premiere last fall at the Minetta Lane. Visit AudibleTheater.com for more information about other upcoming productions and Audible Original audio releases.

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