New 42nd Street and New Victory Theater Welcome Le Clan des Songes

In the whimsical world of Bout a? Bout ("end to end"), an ordinary piece of rope transforms into a lovable little hero who sets out on an adventure full of delightful surprises. As this intrepid bit of twine makes its U.S. debut, it encounters curious aquatic creatures, a cranky motorist and some springy, stringy playmates, all brought to life through the wondrous and inventive puppetry of Le Clan des Songes from Toulouse, France. Watch as they bring their imagination and artistry to The Duke on 42nd Street from May 27 - June 9 !

Bout a? Bout was created in direct collaboration with a preschool, and the ropes were part of the school's play materials for the duration of the school year. Assisted by teachers who were particularly sensitive to contemporary art in all its forms, Le Clan des Songes shared ideas and research. They observed how a kid would use this material to play out different scenarios.

For over 25 years, Marina Montefusco and her company Le Clan des Songes ( Cite? , New Vic 2016; Fragile , New Vic 2013) have developed theater with powerful and dreamlike imagery whose preferred mediums are puppetry and animated forms. Their repertory of 13 original productions is primarily aimed at young children but is enjoyed by all ages. Recognized nationally and internationally for the quality of its work, Le Clan des Songes has toured throughout Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil and Israel, and to Singapore, the ASSITEJ International Festival in Montreal, Bravo Helsinki Festival, Figurteater in Oslo, Vermont Festival, The?atralia in Madrid and Petits Bonheur Festival in Que?bec.

Bout a? Bout r eceives its script, direction and puppet design by Marina Montefusco, in collaboration with Erwan Costadau and Magali Estaban. Lighting design is by Erwan Costadau; and puppet manipulation performed by Erwan Costadau, Magali Esteban and Marina Montefusco. Original score and recordings are by Laurent Rochelle; and production and stage management is by Herve? Billerit.

Learn more about Bout a? Bout at NewVictory.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You