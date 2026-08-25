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The Radium Girls: A New Musical will receive a 29-Hour Reading in New York City later this week. The new musical, with Book by Amanda D'Archangelis, Sami Horneff, and Lisa Mongillo, Lyrics by Sami Horneff & Lisa Mongillo, and Music by Amanda D'Archangelis, will be directed by Tony Award Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur. Featuring a star-studded cast of Broadway alums and New York Theatre talent, the new musical brings a darkly comic, horror-infused lens to the true stories-and enduring spirits-of the young women who worked on the production lines of radium watch-dial factories across North America in the 1920s.

Featured in the reading are: Dee Roscioli (Death Becomes Her, The Cher Show, Wicked, Titanique), Aubrey Matalon (Six), Larkin Reilly (The Rocky Horror Show), Gianna Harris (& Juliet, Hell's Kitchen), Christopher Ramirez (Real Women Have Curves, Giulia, Bloodlove), Reg Rodgers (Merrily We We Roll Along, Tootsie), Kuhoo Verma (Heathers: The Musical, Octet), Luca Padovan (Marvin's Room, School of Rock: The Musical, Newsies), Marissa Rosen (Water For Elephants), Emma Hunton (Spring Awakening, Next To Normal), Bailee Endebrock (Parade), Gabi Carrubra (Just In Time, Dear Evan Hansen), Zalah Brenae Vallien (& Juliet), Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Dan Hoy (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Harmony), and Aubie Merrylees (Little Bear Ridge Road, Boop! The Musical).

Chadd McMillan will serve as Associate Director, Jonathan Bauerfield will serve as Music Director, Ari Goldbloom-Helzner will serve as Assistant Music Director, Kerry Concannon will serve as Stage Manager. Casting Direction is served by Kevin Metzger-Timson and Peter Van Dam of The TRC Company, and General Management is served by Jacob Stuckelman and Allison Lehman of Regular People. The reading is produced by High Octave Productions and Wendy Morgan-Hunter.

The reading marks a milestone for the project as its creators continue to shape the piece in advance of an anticipated world premiere in 2027, soon to be announced.

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