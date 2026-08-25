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MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL is gearing up to celebrate World Menopause Day on October 18, 2026, at 4:00 pm with a Times Square event in Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets dedicated to raising awareness and shattering the stigma surrounding menopause.

In partnership with the Times Square Alliance and Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the celebration will feature the World’s First HOT FLASH mob open-invitation kick line for women at every stage of “The Change”, honoring the strength, humor, and camaraderie that has defined the show's 25-year legacy. Guests can join the festivities by wearing pink to raise awareness of breast cancer and menopause. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary Breast Cancer Research Foundation x MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Hot Flash Fan in recognition of their shared commitment to women's health.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL cast members Stacey Harris and Nancy Slusser will join the kickline, with more special guests to be announced in subsequent weeks. A New York native, Slusser appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 25 years ago. She has played every role in the show on tour as well as Iowa Housewife in its sequel, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE’. Harris joins the celebration after portraying Soap Star and serving as choreography supervisor in the sequel. She made her debut in the original production this summer at Laguna Playhouse.

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, playwright Jeanie Linders created MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL to celebrate women at every stage of "The Change." In March 2001, the first show premiered in a small 76-seat theater where the audience rejoiced because they finally felt seen and menopause no longer had to be “The Silent Passage.”

What began with 76 women in an Orlando perfume shop-turned-theater laughing, kicklining, and celebrating menopause for the first time became a global movement. With audiences of over 17 million women worldwide embracing “The Change,” the musical shattered the stigma around menopause and turned a once-taboo topic into a badge of honor. Now celebrating 25 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL has evolved as a grassroots movement of women who deal with life adjustments around 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.” It's the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!

The production’s Book and Lyrics are by Jeanie Linders. The creative team includes Director Seth Greenleaf, Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements Alan J. Plado, Assistant Director Kim Simari, Choreography Supervisor Teri Adams, and Assistant Music Supervisor Roberta B. Wall. Columbia Artist Theatricals represents the production.

The original MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL debuted in Orlando, Florida, and ran Off-Broadway for four years, performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia, and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, which was performed nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for 25 years and seen by more than 17 million, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

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