MAGIC MIKE LIVE NYC Adds Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene As MCs

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MAGIC MIKE LIVE will bring its all-new flagship production to New York City this fall. Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the global stage sensation begins performances Thursday, October 8, with an official opening night on Thursday, October 22, in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue one block from Times Square (268 West 47th Street).

Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene were handpicked by Channing Tatum to share the role of “MC” in the New York City production following a lengthy audition process.

Tregellas and Spadacene join an ensemble cast with credits spanning film, TV, Broadway and West End theater, and live performances with some of the biggest names in entertainment including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, P!NK, Usher, and more.

When Tatum and the creative team created MAGIC MIKE LIVE, they knew that the only way to make this show truly for women would be to have a woman at the center of it all. The MC leads the audience through the evening, embarking on her own journey as she and an unassuming waiter, aptly named “Mike,” discover together what it is that women truly want.

Tess Tregellas is a stand-up comedian, content creator, and hopeless romantic. You may recognize her from viral videos for Betches or from footage of her sprinting through NYC in a wedding dress, including a half-marathon in a gown that was featured in the New York Post. Named a “Content Creator to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival, her videos have racked up millions of views and a growing following. She has toured internationally, most recently performing in the sold-out Stand Up Magic US tour and at the Edinburgh Fringe this past summer. She is currently working on her solo show called EPIC about her experience as a hopeless romantic dating in NYC to open in July 2026.

Sara Spadacene is a proud Pittsburgh native, Ariana Grande-lover, and passionate rescue animal advocate. Her TV credits include: "Beauty in Black" directed by Tyler Perry, "Matlock" opposite Kathy Bates, "Dexter: Original Sin", "Dynasty", "Mad About You", "S.W.A.T." and "Reasonable Doubt". LA Theatre: title of show, The Maiden's Prayer, The Murder of Crows and Straight Talk. Most recently, Sara produced and acted as “Cunningham” in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot at Hollywood's Theatre 68. Sara is a New American Theatre ensemble member under the direction of Jack Stehlin, and musical theatre graduate of Elon University. Sara produces short films with her production company Argyle Gargoyle, creators of award-winning films What Do We Do? and Meet Rude. Last, but certainly not least, Sara is the author of the children's picture book, “Squirrel Patrol: A Tail of UnCommon Friendship,” releasing in fall 2026.

"The MC is the catalyst for each guest's journey at MAGIC MIKE LIVE," said Executive Producer Vincent Marini. "Every MC in the show's history has brought something unique to the role, and Channing challenged us to find the perfect voices for New York. MAGIC MIKE LIVE is about empowering our audiences to go after everything they want in life, and Tess and Sara are living proof of what that looks like. They are strong, they are hilarious, and they will be the perfect complement to our extraordinary company of artists and performers."

About MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York

MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York is designed to fuse hospitality, nightlife, and live entertainment into one seamless night out, delivering the show's core spirit of confidence, celebration, and empowerment alongside world-class talent and an atmosphere built for an unforgettable evening that will keep the city that never sleeps dancing all night long.

The New York cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will be led by Sebastian Melo Taveira as “Mike” with Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene in the shared role of “MC.” The company's ensemble includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Derek Sisouphone, Ellena Takos, and Marcus Vrondas. Additional casting to be announced.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York is co-directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated choreographer Alison Faulk with associate director and choreographer Luke Broadlick; music supervision and composition by Jack Rayner, production design by Rachel O'Toole, scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala, costume direction by Marina Toybina, costume design by Isabel Martin, aerial choreography by Dreya Weber, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Nick Kourtides, production supervision by Don Gilmore, general management by Alchemy Production Group, casting by Katie Zanca Spalding, and is executive produced by Vincent Marini and Free Association Live.

Joining long-running residencies in Las Vegas and London, MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York is a next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit films. The audience is in the middle of it all as the cast performs onstage, overhead, and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience. Over 90 minutes, MAGIC MIKE LIVE delivers world-class dance, athleticism, and acrobatics, layered with music and comedy grounded in a message of confidence, celebration, and empowerment. It's made for the ultimate girls' night out, big celebrations, or a date night that keeps the party going long after the music ends.

Accompanying the bespoke performance venue are two lounge concepts on the second floor, directly adjacent to MAGIC MIKE LIVE and steps from Times Square. The first, Greenlight will soon become Manhattan's newest destination for cocktails, dining, and late-night energy. Designed as a lived-in loft space that feels stylish, welcoming, and alive with movement and conversation, Greenlight gives you the go-ahead to settle in and make the space your own for the night. Created in collaboration with the legendary team at Authentic Hospitality, the group behind Pebble Bar, Jac's on Bond, and Ray's, Greenlight will feature bold, camera-ready cocktails, a crave-worthy menu, and whimsical large-batch and tableside bar cart moments. Greenlight will be open nightly for pre- and post-show revelry to welcome everyone, whether you are seeing MAGIC MIKE LIVE or simply looking for a standout night out in Midtown.

Authentic Hospitality is also partnering with Channing Tatum on a smaller, more intimate lounge, curated by Tatum himself. The space is a one-of-a-kind hideaway within the venue that will offer a more personal, elevated atmosphere with a focused cocktail program and a curated vibe that rewards curiosity, whether you start your night there or make it your post-show stop. It's the kind of place where, if you know, you know.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York will perform a 90-minute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday with 10 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a 5 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday; DARK Tuesdays. Greenlight will be open nightly from 5 p.m. and show tickets are not required for entry.

Guests can amplify their evening with Luxe Seating, offering the best seats in the house, curated cocktails, exclusive Greenlight lounge access, personal concierge, a cast meet and greet after the show, and more. Meet & Greet add-on experiences are also available.

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