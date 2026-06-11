LINES Cast Announced for World Premiere of New Psychological Chamber Play in NYC

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Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Bellamy Brewster and Ewan Lloyd's new psychological chamber play, set to run June 17 through July 3 at Theatre 154 in New York City.

The cast brings together acclaimed stage actors James Louis Wagner whose credits include productions at American Conservatory Theater, Magic Theatre, and Gloucester Stage; Penny Balfour, known for her work across film, television, and regional theater; and Paul Niebanck, whose New York credits span Lincoln Center Theater, The Public Theater, City Center, and Signature Theatre. They are joined by Genevieve Ngosa Daniels, Kelechi Udenkwo, Euan Lathrop, Bryce-David King, and Nancy Kimball, forming an ensemble of emerging and established performers whose collective experience spans Broadway-adjacent institutions, award-winning independent film, and some of the country's leading training programs.

LINES was born from a single question: what does it actually cost to be chosen?

Set inside an audition that becomes something far more dangerous, LINES follows a group of artists who arrive for consideration. They are told where to stand, what to do, and how to remain in the running. As the process unfolds, the rules harden, the room closes in, and the cost of being chosen becomes impossible to ignore.

The cast includes James Louis Wagner as Ellis, Genevieve Ngosa Daniels as Isabella, Penny Balfour as Julia, Paul Niebanck as the Moderator, Kelechi Udenkwo as Marcus, Euan Lathrop as Isaac, Bryce-David King as Vernon, and Nancy Kimball as Victoria.

The creative team includes playwrights Bellamy Brewster and Ewan Lloyd, with Brewster also serving as director and executive producer. Additional executive producers are Andrea Sastoque and Tobi Orisarayi. The production team includes associate producers Allie Avital and Hillary Lui, production coordinator Fahd Sayeed, scenic designer Pili Weeber, composer and sound designer Spencer Barnett, movement director Gianna Reisen, lighting designer Obid Abdurakhmanov, casting director Katya Chernetsova, dramaturg Allie Avital, Costume Designer Edvin Thompson, and graphic designer and art director Bailey Sondag.

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