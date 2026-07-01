LIKEWISE to Return Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters Before Edinburgh Fringe Run
New York audiences can see Likewise at 59E59 Theaters on July 14, 17, and 18.
This summer, Likewise returns Off-Broadway in July 2026 at 59E59 Theaters, as part of East to Edinburgh, ahead of its highly anticipated run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. Likewise is produced by ShowTown Theatricals.
Kiera Moran and Phoebe Golfinos will reprise their roles as Joey and Callie, respectively. Likewise made its world premiere at Wesleyan University on February 29, 2024, as part of the Capstone Theater Festival. From there, the show debuted in New York City at the New York Theater Festival in January 2025, and premiered Off-Broadway at the Theater Center Incubator Festival in October 2025.
Likewise, first authored in 2023 as part of an Advanced Playwriting Workshop under the guidance of award-winning playwright Edwin Sánchez, is about 17-year-old Joey navigating the growing pains of girlhood in a story about friendship, fighting dirty, and performing for the voices in your head. Their New York Theater Festival production was nominated for five BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best New Play and Best Actress. The show is directed by Hadassa Roz, production managed by Maddie Morehead, stage managed by Lula Konner, and produced by Piper Richardson.
New York audiences can see Likewise at 59E59 Theaters on July 14, 17, and 18 while tickets remain. In Edinburgh, Likewise will be performed at Greenside Riddle's Court at 7:35pm GMT, from August 7 through August 22.
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