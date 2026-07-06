GROWTHS to Make World Premiere at Chain One-Act Festival in NYC

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Katelyn Seyl will premiere her new play, Growths, at the Chain One-Act Festival this month. Directed by Alyssa Bloom, the play tells the story of three young women revealing truths about their friend, Kylie, and the effect her friendship had on them. Actresses Eva Daskos (IG @evadaskos), Nicole Wheeler (IG @nicolewheeler), Jade Belden (IG @jadebelden), and Delaney Yurco (IG @delaneydelaneydelaneyde) invite the audience to share these experiences with them, almost ushering the audience to be a part of the performance themselves.

Katelyn Seyl is a Brooklyn based playwright and poet currently studying Dramatic Writing at New York University. Originally from Kansas City, she began her playwriting career at 19, participating in Mind the Gap at New York Theatre Workshop and later went on to be an assistant teacher for the program. Her 10 minute play written during the workshop, I Like Baggy T-Shirts directed by Andrew Garrett, received a reading in a Webinar by Co-Generate in 2022. She is beyond grateful and ecstatic to have her first fully produced play here at The Chain. She wants to thank her friends Vera, Cal, and Bell for inspiring this piece and for giving her endless strength, love and understanding.

Performances will take place on July 11th at 8:00 pm, July 15th at 6:30 pm, July 22nd at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $24 in advance and $27 at the door. When buying tickets, use code GROWTHS26 for 20% off.

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