FACE TO FACE, HOUSE ON FIRE, and RASHOMON Readings Will Be Performed at the York Theatre

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The York Theatre has announced three staged readings this April, each a bold and distinctive new work that pushes the boundaries of musical theatre. Kicking off on April 8th and 9th with the uproarious workplace satire FACE TO FACE, followed by the timely environmental fairy tale HOUSE ON FIRE on April 16th and April 17th, and closing with the hauntingly poetic RASHOMON on April 26th and April 27th, this spring series showcases the York's enduring commitment to nurturing original voices and developing the musicals of tomorrow. Tickets are by invitation only. RSVP to boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

FACE TO FACE

Dates: April 8 & 9, 2026

Book: Cameron Reese

Lyrics: Emily Drossell

Music: George Luton

Cast: Ry Albinus, Gabrielle Filloux, Abram Foster, Raphe Gilliam, Abigail Hart Goldman, Patty Irwin, Michael Leyte-Vidal, Celia Tedde

An original musical comedy of epic proportions, developed through a fellowship with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. How far would you go to avoid a meeting? When an overworked and undervalued employee turns down a request for a post-mortem, a chain reaction of epic proportions is set in motion, much to her chagrin. Navigating revolution, romance, and a whole lot of red tape, Face to Face is Les Mis meets The Office with the satirical bite of Avenue Q.

HOUSE ON FIRE

Dates: April 16 & 17, 2026

Book: Gretchen Cryer

Music & Lyrics: Gretchen Cryer & Gracie Hyland

Cast: Tyley Ross, Aurelia Williams, Guy LeMonnier, Gaelen Gilliland, Sophie Aknin, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Natasha Williams, Miles Lee, Valeria Acevez

HOUSE ON FIRE is a cautionary fairy tale. Thirteen-year-old Sophia is facing an early teenage crisis. She knows the planet is in trouble and that her handsome, charismatic father is a big part of the problem: he owns the biggest fossil fuel company in the whole world! So how is she going to save the planet without losing his love?

RASHOMON: THE MUSICAL

Dates: April 26 & 27, 2026

Music: Michiru Oshima,

Lyrics: Ron Spivak

Book: Josh Kanin and Ron Spivak

Based on the hit Broadway play by Fay and Michael Kanin

Cast: Marc delaCruz, Steven Eng, Brian José, Diane Phelan, Herman Sebek, Kevin Shiu, and Alice Kimyu

Japan. 1190 A.D. A samurai has been murdered and his wife brutally raped. Or were they?

Sheltering from a torrential rainstorm in a crumbling city gatehouse (a "Rashomon"), a disillusioned Buddhist Priest, a gentle Woodcutter, and a cynical old Wigmaker debate the truth behind the recent trial of a bandit accused of the crimes. The testimonies — by the Bandit, the Wife, the dead Husband's ghost, and a surprise witness — unfold in contradictory flashbacks, revealing wildly different versions of what had happened. The repeated retellings of the same incident (seen in conflicting flashbacks) contradict each other and blur our understanding. Songs recur from flashback to flashback, their lyrics and meanings shifting with each retelling, revealing how self-interest reshapes memory and truth. Who is telling the truth? What is truth?

The emotional and moral center of RASHOMON: THE MUSICAL is a Buddhist priest who — unable to come to terms with man's seeming inability to distinguish truth from lies — has a crisis of faith in the innate goodness of humankind.

Rashomon: The Musical's melodic and deceptively romantic score reinforces the subjective nature of both music and storytelling. The brilliant Japanese composer Michiru Oshima has written a deliberately eclectic score that bridges East and West, making the story a haunting and deeply human exploration of truth, self-deception, and redemption.